Polyurethane Market Size is expected to reach at USD 121.8 Billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.7%, Owing to Expansion of the Automobile and Construction Industries

BEIJING, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Polyurethane Market Size accounted for USD 69.1 Billion in 2021 and is estimated to achieve a market size of USD 121.8 Billion by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2030.



Polyurethane Market Statistics

Global polyurethane market revenue was worth USD 69.1 billion in 2021, with a 6.7% CAGR from 2022 to 2030

Asia-Pacific region leads with more than 45% polyurethane market share in 2021

North America region is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7% from 2022 to 2030

Among product, the rigid foam segment has captured 31% of total market in 2021

By application, the construction sector accounted for more than 27% of revenue share in 2021

Request For Free Sample Report @ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/1509

Polyurethane Market Report Coverage:

Market Polyurethane Market Polyurethane Market Size 2021 USD 69.1 Billion Polyurethane Market Forecast 2030 USD 121.8 Billion Polyurethane Market CAGR During 2022 - 2030 2.6% Polyurethane Market Analysis Period 2018 - 2030 Polyurethane Market Base Year 2021 Polyurethane Market Forecast Data 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Product, By Application, And By Geography Polyurethane Market Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled BASF SE, Huntsman Corp., Covestro, DIC Corp., Mitsui Chemical Corp., Nippon PU Industry Corp., Eastman Chémical Co., The Dow Chemical Company, Recticel S.A., Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., RTP Company, and Woodbridge Foam Corp. Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Polyurethane Market Overview

Polyurethanes are polymers that are widely used all over the world. It is formed when diisocyanates react with polyols in the presence of other compounds. The polyurethane market has been almost completely used worldwide in Construction, electronics, furniture, automobiles, footwear, and packaging.

Polyurethane Market Growth Factors

Increasing demand for lightweight and elevated composites from automobile sector

Growing demands from the building and construction industry

Rising demand from the carpet, bedding, and cushioning industries

Polyurethane Market Dynamics

Asia-Pacific emerging countries such as India and China are both major producers and consumers of polyurethane goods. Polyurethane is utilized as a basic material in both flexible and rigid foams. Adhesives, Coatings, and screening agents are also made from it. Flexible and stiff foams are the two primary product categories in the global polyurethane sector. However, volatility as well as an increase in demand for acid-epoxy apparel because of its low cost and high quality may limit the global polyurethane market throughout the projection period. Besides this, the usage of acid-epoxy coating materials is less damaging to the environment. However, there is a growing market desire for bio-based polyurethane fuels. Furthermore, as a result of the different uses, such as wooden flooring, kitchen cupboards, and furniture, the consumer preference for water-borne or UV-curated polyurethane dispersion has grown. This dispersion provides high efficiency with little process difficulties and nearly no volatile organic compound emissions (VOCs).

Polyurethane Market Share

Polyurethanes are frequently used in construction, design, and transportation. The growing demand for polyurethanes market share is predicted to enhance sustainability in the near future. Due to the flexibility and endurance features that are beneficial in construction and automotive, the global polyurethane industry share is also pushing increased demand. The flexible and rigid foam manufacturing sector is centered on manufacturers. In many high-end applications, polyurethane can be simply mixed with other raw materials. By embracing polyurethane market shares, automakers will increase the safety, quality, and efficiency of contemporary automobiles.

Check the detailed table of contents of the report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/table-of-content/polyurethane-market

Polyurethane Market Segmentation

The global polyurethane market has been segmented by Acumen Research and Consulting based on product, and application. By product, the segment is divided into coatings, adhesives & sealants, flexible foam, rigid foam, elastomers, and others. According to the polyurethane market forecast, the flexible foam segment is expected to grow significantly in market over the forecasting years.

In terms of application, the market is further categorized into electronics & appliances, automotive, construction, footwear, packaging, furniture, and others. The market was dominated by the construction application segment. The desire for polyurethane in building applications is predicted to raise significantly throughout the forecast period because of the benefits of polyurethane foam, which includes good thermal insulation, chemical inertness, lightweight, and bacterial and insect resistance.

Polyurethane Market Regional Overview

The global polyurethane market is separated into several geographic regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. According to polyurethane industry analysis, Asia-Pacific will lead the global market in 2021. The region will lead the global polyurethane sector in the future years. The Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow rapidly over the forecast period. The area's consumer product sector is driving demographic expansion. As a result, sectors such as furniture and equipment and construction are growing in Asia-Pacific. Polyurethane is a typical raw material used in the manufacture of furniture. Rigid polyurethane polymers are widely utilized in the construction sector for wall foundations. The building and construction industry growth in developing nations such as China and India is an important element driving polyurethane demand in the Asia-Pacific region.

Besides that, North America and Europe have mature polyurethane markets. The industry in these regions is likely to develop slightly due to the presence of significant producers. The polyurethane industry in the Middle East, Africa, & Latin America is expected to increase significantly in the projected period due to the presence of emerging countries as well as the development of the building and design, as well as the lying and entertainment industries in these regions.

Buy this premium research report –

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/1509

Polyurethane Market Players

Some of the prominent polyurethane market companies are BASF SE, Huntsman Corp., Covestro, DIC Corp., Mitsui Chemical Corp., Nippon PU Industry Corp., Eastman Chémical Co., The Dow Chemical Company, Recticel S.A., Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., RTP Company, and Woodbridge Foam Corp.

Questions Answered By This Report

What was the market size of Polyurethane Market in 2021?

What will be the CAGR of Polyurethane Market during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030?

Who are the major players in Global Polyurethane Market?

Which region held the largest share in Polyurethane Market in 2021?

What are the key market drivers of Polyurethane Market?

Who is the largest end user Polyurethane Market?

What will be the Polyurethane Market value in 2030?

Browse More Research Topic on Chemical Industries:

Global Nitric Acid Market is expected to reach the market value of around USD 33 Billion by 2027 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 3% in terms of revenue during the forecast period 2020 to 2027.

Global Core Materials Market size is expected to reach the market value of around USD 3 Billion by 2027 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 14% in terms of revenue during the forecast period 2020 to 2027.

Industrial Gases Market is expected to reach the market value of around USD 105 Billion by 2027 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 5.9% in terms of revenue during the forecast period 2020 to 2027

About Acumen Research and Consulting:

Acumen Research and Consulting is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact-based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.

For Latest Update Follow Us on Twitter and, LinkedIn

Contact Us:

Mr. Richard Johnson

Acumen Research and Consulting

USA: +13474743864

India: +918983225533

E-mail: sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com