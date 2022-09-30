Texas Banks Award $12K to Fort Worth Nonprofit that Provides Nutritious Food and Agricultural Opportunity

NBT Financial, Ciera Bank and FHLB Dallas Provide Funds

NBT Financial, Ciera Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) awarded $12,000 in Partnership Grant Program (PGP) matching-grant funding to Nature's Open Door Outreach Services (Nature's Open Door), a southeast Fort Worth, Texas, nonprofit that primarily serves the Kennedale and Lillian, Texas, communities.

PGP grants help qualified nonprofit organizations fund a variety of operational and administrative activities that are critical to serving their communities.

Nature's Open Door works closely with farms in the Fort Worth area to support the local economy through a food system network that provides nutritious meals and access to educational resources on how to grow food to low-income residents.

"Organizations like Nature's Open Door help to keep communities healthy and thriving," said NBT Financial First Vice President and Compliance Officer Lacy Bond. "We are thankful that our investment in this amazing organization could be multiplied with the PGP match from FHLB Dallas."

Since 2019, the nonprofit has been providing these resources to children, senior citizens, those struggling with access to grocery stores and agricultural entrepreneurs. Students learn about food cultivation and can start their own farm operation or pursue employment opportunities related to their newfound knowledge and skills.

"Food insecurity is a major problem in our community, and we applaud the innovative ways Nature's Open Door is working to address this issue," said Ciera Bank CRA Lending Compliance Officer Tina Stivers. "It is especially meaningful for us to be able to provide this funding to amplify the access our community members have to fresh food through our partnership with FHLB Dallas."

In 2022, FHLB Dallas awarded $400,000 in PGP grants, and its members provided an additional $158,985 for an impact of $558,985 in its five-state District of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico and Texas.

"The commitment from NBT Financial and Ciera Bank to bettering communities is commendable and we are proud to partner with them to provide this critical funding," said Greg Hettrick, first vice president and director of Community Investment at FHLB Dallas.

See the complete list of the 2022 PGP grant recipients. For more information about the 2022 PGP grants and other FHLB Dallas community investment products and programs, please visit fhlb.com/pgp.

About Ciera Bank

Ciera Bank is a state-chartered, full-service community bank proudly serving Texas since 1890. Headquartered in Graham, just a short drive outside of the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex, Ciera was created from the merger of three banks owned and operated by First Graham Bancorp, Inc. Since merging, Ciera Bank has come full circle, uniting its branches as one cohesive, effective team with a singular mission. Ciera Bank provides checking, savings and loans to personal and business clientele alike, with business loan services extending to the Commercial, Real Estate, Healthcare, and Oil & Gas industries. Currently, Ciera operates nine branches, conveniently located in Fort Worth, Denton, Flower Mound, Hickory Creek, Aubrey, Aledo, Bryson, Burleson, and of course, Graham.

About NBT Financial

Since its inception in 1973, the shareholders and management of NBT Financial have maintained the same long-term vision for the bank. NBT Financial is a locally owned, independent, community bank that intends on providing prompt, courteous service to our customers, and looks to establish long term relationships. NBT Financial not only strives to meet the banking needs of those served, but through the staff's involvement with city governments, schools, non-profit organizations and service organizations.

About the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas

The Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas is one of 11 district banks in the FHLBank System created by Congress in 1932. FHLB Dallas, with total assets of $77.7 billion as of June 30, 2022, serves approximately 800 members and associated institutions across our five-state District of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico and Texas. FHLB Dallas provides financial products and services including advances (loans to members) and grant programs for affordable housing and economic development. For more information, visit our website at fhlb.com.

