Media Advisory - UPDATE - Prime Minister's itinerary for Thursday, September 29, 2022
OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 29, 2022 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine, Quebec
Private meetings
The Prime Minister will meet with local seniors, fishers, and small business owners impacted by Hurricane Fiona. Minister of National Revenue Diane Lebouthillier will also be in attendance.
Note for media:
The Prime Minister will speak with the President of Chile, Gabriel Boric.
