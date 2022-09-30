Media Advisory - UPDATE - Prime Minister's itinerary for Thursday, September 29, 2022

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 29, 2022 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine, Quebec

Private meetings

The Prime Minister will meet with local seniors, fishers, and small business owners impacted by Hurricane Fiona. Minister of National Revenue Diane Lebouthillier will also be in attendance.

Note for media:

The Prime Minister will speak with the President of Chile, Gabriel Boric.

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office