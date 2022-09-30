Tanna Larson, Founder of the Green Forest Lady, demonstrates her commitment to using only non-toxic ingredients while expanding the GFL product line.

The Green Forest Lady, Tanna Larson, brings handcrafted skin care products to the US that use the highest quality organic ingredients, including herbs, oils, and butters. Her expanding product line remains committed to excluding Lanolin and 8-Hydroxyquinoline Sulfate as ingredients. Her products will continue to remain non-toxic, non-gmo, gluten free, pure, fair-trade, sustainable, and ecologically responsible with ingredients straight from Mother Earth.

Tanna Larson, Founder of the Green Forest Lady, goes against conventional wisdom in the production of skin care products and renews her commitment to not using 8-Hydroxyquinoline Sulfate and Lanolin in skin care products with her newest product, Whipped Berry Silk Moisturizer.

Although 8-Hydroxyquinoline Sulfate is used in a myriad of cosmetic and skincare products, many do not understand what the ingredient is. The American Chemical Society states 8-Hydroxyquinoline sulfate is a metal chelating agent extracted from coal tar. It is used in a wide variety of products, from “bag balm” for cows to cosmetics and drugs, for its ability to inhibit the growth of imidazolidinylurea microbes: https://thegreenforestlady.com/blogs/news/bag-balm-safe-alternatives-for-diaper-rash-babies-breasts

Hazards information at the National Institutes of Health gives the 8-Hydroxyquinoline Sulfate compound a

Danger rating that it is toxic if swallowed,

Warning rating that it may cause an allergic skin reaction,

Danger rating that it can cause serious eye damage,

Danger warning that it may damage an unborn child.



EatThis, NotThat! published an article in April of 2022 Listing 6 of the Most Dangerous Food Ingredients That Have Been Banned in the U.S. One of those ingredients is 8-Hydroxyquinoline Sulfate.

In addition to remaining committed to not using 8-Hydroxyquinoline Sulfate, The Green Forest Lady is also committed to not using Lanolin in any of its line of skin care, mommy care or baby care products. Although Lanolin is well known and most individuals believe it is safe, according to dermreview, an allergic reaction can be caused when lanolin enters the bloodstream and the incidence of lanolin allergies is increasing. Mount Sinai states lanolin is a poisonous ingredient and can be harmful if swallowed.

Mrs. Larson admits that creating and producing products with harmful ingredients would have been faster, less expensive and easier, but they would not have been better. She explains that usually skin care products are used for months, years and sometimes decades. Continued use of products that contain harmful ingredients will cause an accumulative negative effect. Although some side effects are known, others may be more subtle or the true negative effect on the person may never be known. She concludes by reminding us that “if you wouldn’t eat it, don’t put it on your skin,” a concept that she is passionate about.

The Green Forest Lady, Tanna Larson, was focused, from the company's inception, to only use ingredients that were good for skin and good for the Earth. She decided to tackle a Mother’s toughest problems, diaper rash, cracked and sore breastfeeding nipples and the skin problems of a growing, pregnant belly.

Mrs. Larson is an expert on herbs and their medicinal uses, responsible foraging, regenerative and forest farming, and gardening. She was featured in Authority Magazine earlier this year as a Female Founder. Authority Magazine described her as “the embodiment of what the company stands for: pure, clean, always organic products that promote a healthy state of being. She has spent years studying, reading, and furthering her knowledge around herbs and plant medicine, a subject she is deeply passionate about. Her goal is to continuously grow and expand her awareness of plants and their medicine, while also providing functional herbal care products in a sustainable way.”

Tanna has been on a mission to combine her deep love for the Earth & its bounty with her deep caring of people. In her 20’s, Tanna started to seek out a better way to make common skin care products better. Through years of research, advanced learning and experimentation, the Green Forest Lady developed a pure, organic, gluten-free, sustainable line of deeply healing, nourishing, and soothing skin care products.

Tanna goes on to say that The Green Forest Lady skin care products will never contain Lanolin or 8-Hydroxyquinoline Sulfate. Customers can continue to count on her products only containing ingredients that are approved by Mother Earth.

