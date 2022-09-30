Koios Beverage Corp. Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements, Management Cease Trade Order

VANCOUVER, British Columbia & DENVER, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Koios Beverage Corp. FITFITSF (the "Company" or "Koios") announces today that as a result of delays to its audit, the Company's annual financial statements and accompanying management's discussion and analysis for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2022 (the "Annual Filings") were not finalized by September 28, 2022, being the date that such filings are due under applicable Canadian securities law requirements. The Company has applied for, and has been granted, a management cease trade order (the "MCTO") by the British Columbia Securities Commission.

The reason for the anticipated delay is due to the company completing an acquisition during the calendar year and the added complexities of auditing this information along with enhanced quality controls by the Company's auditors. The auditors have requested more time for partner and consultant review as part of those enhanced measures. The Company is working with its auditor (DMCL Chartered Professional Accountants) to complete the audit in a timely manner.

The Company currently expects to file the Annual Filings on or before October 28, 2022 and will issue a news release announcing the completion of such filings at such time. Until the Company files the Annual Filings, it will comply with the alternative information guidelines set out in National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Order for issuers who have failed to comply with a specified continuous disclosure requirement within the times prescribed by applicable securities laws. The guidelines, among other things, require the Company to issue bi-weekly default status reports by way of a news release so long as the Annual Filings have not been filed.

During the MCTO, the general investing public will continue to be able to trade in the Company's listed common shares. However, the Company's Chief Executive Office and Chief Financial Officer will not be able to trade in the Company's common shares.

