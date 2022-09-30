The San Antonio Philharmonic: A Story of Will and Resilience After Its Predecessor's Self-Destruction

Just over nine weeks after the dissolution of the 83-year old Symphony, the San Antonio Philharmonic was able to announce its formation with a 10-week classical season, three pops concert programs, and five Young People's Concerts. The founders: musicians who refused to let the music die.

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After nine months of stressful uncertainty during a strike against the Symphony Society of San Antonio, musicians and music patrons in San Antonio were devastated when the 83-year-old orchestra, the oldest in Texas, declared Chapter 7 bankruptcy and closed forever on June 16.

Silencing the orchestra was unthinkable both to the musicians, some of whom had worked for the Symphony for decades, and to patrons who understand that a city without a professional orchestra is a city without a soul. Quickly, a bassoonist, horn player, and two violinists formed a board of directors and invited several talented individuals from other professions to help create a new, more visionary orchestra for San Antonio.

Just over nine weeks after the dissolution of the Symphony, the San Antonio Philharmonic was able to announce its formation with a 10-week classical season, three pops concert programs, and five Young People's Concerts offered in schools throughout the county. In its first concerts September 16 and 17, the audience cheered and applauded even before a note was played. Guest conductor Ken-David Masur, music director of the Milwaukee Symphony and principal conductor of the Civic Orchestra of Chicago told the audience after its performance of Prokofiev's "Romeo and Juliet," "San Antonio, this is your Philharmonic!"

"This is an historic opportunity to do something special and lasting," said Philharmonic president Brian Petkovich. "We are determined to instill in our neighbors the excitement of great music, to move audiences emotionally during a time of disruption and change. Our programming and outreach will honor the history, diversity, and culture of San Antonio."

To make sure "The SA Phil," as it's affectionately known, remains viable and grows, the new group contracted with the Symphony's former development and education directors. It also hired a branding and marketing firm which designed an expressive logo and operational website in less than 30 days.

During the first season, concerts are being presented in the spacious sanctuary of the First Baptist Church of San Antonio, katy-corner from the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts. The Tobin Center was completed in 2014 as a permanent home for the San Antonio Symphony but has not invited the Philharmonic to return. [I realize this may change.]

In a key development, Philharmonic board on September ?? completed the purchase of the Symphony's assets, including music scores, historical archives, and recordings. These had been under the control of a bankruptcy trustee since the Chapter 7 bankruptcy..

"We are gratified that materials belonging in San Antonio stay in San Antonio," said Petkovich. "They reflect 83 years of San Antonio's cultural history."

To learn more about SA Phil, please see SAphil.org.

Media Contact

Nancy Cook-Monroe, San Antonio Philharmonic, 210 857-0822, nancy@illuminatedpr.com

SOURCE San Antonio Philharmonic