PostcardMania CEO Speaks Out After Hurricane Ian, World Should be More Forgiving and Helpful

In the mayhem preceding landfall of Hurricane Ian, company communication between the CEO and her staff of 350 became fuel for a media fire that created additional distress signals.

CLEARWATER, Fla., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --"While my staff of 350 people living and working in the predicted landfall of Hurricane Ian began their week with a staff meeting to address client needs and begin discussions about addressing personal needs, a media feeding frenzy broke out, pushing all company efforts off course—and creating uncalled for distress," expressed PostcardMania CEO Joy Gendusa. "There are always lessons to be learned. In the future, the world should be more forgiving and helpful in times of crisis."

"My handling of communication with my staff ahead of any disaster planning was ill-planned. I have apologized for making light of a situation that was worsening. Widespread panic in our area of Florida had naturally set in and made it hard to concentrate on work while preparing for the worst. Making light of that in my effort to calm fraying nerves was wrong. Offering the PostcardMania campus as a location for our employees to shelter with their families, however, was a good offer ─ and will be built into our disaster plan which will be communicated and facilitated properly moving forward."

Given PostcardMania's years of reputation as an open-door company Gendusa said she was taken aback that no one in senior management was made aware of the resentment that her words caused.

"By reaching out and expressing concern to our team first, a great deal of mayhem could have been avoided," Gendusa added. "Instead, someone chose to hit a company who hundreds of employees and 107,000 customers depend on for their livelihood and business expansion."

As CEO of a rapidly expanding company with years of experience helping small businesses utilize marketing for business growth, Gendusa said she has always had an open-door environment with mutual respect.

"We at PostcardMania can breathe a sigh of relief for our immediate area's escape from the wrath of the storm ─ as we empathize with those who found themselves in harm's way. It is time to ensure our home and family are safe and return to work. Our mission to achieve our customers' desired marketing goals and grow their business ─ while maintaining a totally light and fun atmosphere that permeates the universe of our clients and vendors AND EACH OTHER ─ has not waivered."

About PostcardMania

Joy Gendusa, CEO of PostcardMania founded the Clearwater, Florida marketing company in 1998 to be the absolute best at helping small businesses master their marketing and achieve their goals by personally providing flawless 5-star service from start to finish. They specialize in lead generation and offer complete marketing campaigns, produce millions of direct-mail postcards each week, deliver online advertising through Google & Facebook, and educate clients with marketing advice. They support the entire Tampa Bay community through their social responsibility endeavors and have partnered with over 100 community organizations to foster awareness of their efforts, fundraise for their causes, and support the people they help. The staff of over 350 operate from a 69,800 square-foot campus which features a light and fun atmosphere that permeates the universes of clients, vendors, and each other. Visit https://www.postcardmania.com/

Media Contact

Karla Jo Helms, JoTo PR, 727-777-4619, khelms@jotopr.com

Twitter

SOURCE PostcardMania