AVANTE LOGIXX INC. ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS FROM ITS ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

TORONTO, ON, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avante Logixx Inc. ("Avante" or the "Company") XX is pleased to announce the results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on September 29, 2022 (the "Meeting").



The Company put forward the following resolutions to be voted on by shareholders at the Meeting: (i) to set the number of directors at five (5); (ii) the election of directors; (iii) to appoint RSM Canada LLP as auditors of the Company until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company; (iv) to approve the Company's amended and restated 10% rolling stock option plan; and (v) to authorize the Corporation to change its name from Avante Logixx Inc. to Avante Corp. Resolutions (i) to (v) were approved by shareholders.

A total of 10,512,786 Common Shares of the 26,489,438 Common Shares of the Company that were outstanding as at the record date were voted at the Meeting, representing 39.687% of the Common Shares.

The results are as follows:

1. SETTING OF NUMBER OF DIRECTORS

Votes For % of Votes For Votes Against % of Votes Against 10,215,020 97.596 251,573 2.404

2. ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

Nominee Votes For % of Votes For Votes Withheld % of Votes Withheld Daniel Argiros 10,214,093 97.588 252,500 2.412 Wade Burton 10,464,093 99.976 2,500 0.024 Robert Klopot 10,214,093 97.588 252,500 2.412 Emmanuel Mounouchos 9,796,793 93.601 669,800 6.399 Leland Verner 10,214,093 97.588 252,500 2.412

3. REAPPOINTMENT OF AUDITOR

Votes For % of Votes For Votes Withheld % of Votes Withheld 10,510,286 99.976 2,500 0.024

4. APPROVAL OF STOCK OPTION PLAN

Votes For % of Votes For Votes Against % of Votes Against 9,748,695 93.141 717,898 6.859

5. APPROVAL OF CORPORATE NAME CHANGE

Votes For % of Votes For Votes Against % of Votes Against 10,511,213 99.985 1,573 0.015

Each of the directors elected at the Meeting, being Daniel Argiros, Wade Burton, Robert Klopot, Emmanuel Mounouchos and Leland Verner, will hold office until the next annual meeting of the shareholders of the Company or until their earlier resignation or removal.

Further information with respect to the matters considered at the Meeting can be found in the management information circular dated August 18, 2022, which is available under Avante's issuer profile at www.sedar.com.

About Avante Logixx Inc.

Avante Logixx Inc. XX, provides high-end security services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Avante Security Inc., serving residential customers located in Toronto and Muskoka regions of Ontario, Canada. With an experienced team, a focus on customer service excellence and development of innovative solutions, we remain committed to providing our shareholders with exceptional returns. Please visit our website at www.avantelogixx.com.

Avante Logixx Inc.

Emmanuel Mounouchos

CEO and Board Chair

416 923 6984

manny@avantesecurity.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities described herein in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. This news release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities described herein have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States absent registration under U.S. federal and state securities laws or an applicable exemption from such U.S. registration requirements.