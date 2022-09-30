The mayor of Enfield has selected Azure Printed Homes to deliver 7 affordable housing units to North Carolina

Mayor Robinson is determined to solve the lack of sufficient housing in Enfield, which is the 8th poorest city in America with 43% of the current homes uninhabitable

ENFIELD, N.C. (PRWEB) September 29, 2022

Azure Printed Homes (Azure), innovators of 3D printing building technology utilizing recycled plastic, has been chosen by Enfield Housing Corp. for the delivery of seven two-bedroom homes. Enfield Housing Corp.'s mission is to combat gentrification and its effects on rising homes prices. Mayor Robinson believes this will be a great start to tackling the lack of affordability in Enfield.

Azure has a quickly growing waitlist with pre-orders exceeding $16 million. Azure is scheduled to begin printing and delivering 3D printed backyard studios by the end of 2022, and delivery of accessory dwelling units and homes to homeowners and businesses in 2023. Azure's factory-built approach to 3D printing homes from recycled plastic allows for a faster prefabrication timeline of a complete housing unit. Azure can print its modules in one day, from the floors to the walls, to the roof.

"Finding innovative ways to provide more affordable housing to Enfield is a top priority. We're excited to begin with seven homes and continue to help this great town build affordable solutions. Working with Azure, we can provide sustainable housing to Enfield that is energy efficient, modern, environmentally friendly and gorgeously designed," said Enfield Mayor W. Mondale Robinson. "We are also interested in finding the right finance partner to help Enfield continue building affordable housing developments."

Azure developed its innovative technology with a goal of finding a better way to build that would be vastly better for the environment. Azure's creative solution minimizes waste by using plastic already intended for landfills or that usually ends up in our oceans or incinerated. By using recycled materials instead of new resources, Azure aims to close the sustainability loop in the 3D home building industry by getting closer to a circular economy's goal of making optimum use of previously used materials.

Through 3D printing, Azure says they can also build structures 70% faster and at a lower cost than traditional home construction methods. Azure Printed Homes plans to reduce home energy consumption bills to zero through a combination of high levels of building airtightness and the use of low-carbon technologies including heat pumps and solar panels.

"Azure sees the vast potential in Enfield, and in towns and cities across the country just like it, to support their communities with quickly built affordable housing," said Ross Maguire, Azure's CEO. "We applaud the initiative and vision of Mayor Robinson and are thrilled to support this development."

