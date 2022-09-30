Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,342 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 256,919 in the last 365 days.

D-Link's DWA-F18 VR Air Bridge Enhances VR Experience for Meta Quest 2

TAIPEI, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- D-Link Corporation unveiled today its much-anticipated DWA-F18 VR Air Bridge, a wireless dongle designed specifically for Meta Quest 2 in an exclusive partnership with Meta. The DWA-F18 VR Air Bridge provides high-performance wireless links between Meta Quest 2 and PCs/laptops, eliminating cable clutter to provide enhanced and safer VR gaming experiences.

"While connecting Meta Quest 2 through a PC/laptop will significantly boost performance and graphic quality, most gamers are connected via the home Wi-Fi router or a dedicated gaming router. Many home Wi-Fi router connections can be unstable and are likely affected by other connected home Wi-Fi devices. Gaming routers can be significantly higher in cost, more time consuming to set up, and definitely not tuned for optimized Meta Quest 2 connectivity," explained CJ Chang, CEO of D-Link Corporation.

The DWA-F18 VR Air Bridge is embedded with D-Link's advanced Wi-Fi 6 firmware and Meta's proprietary VR algorithms to bring low-latency wireless connectivity and improved Wi-Fi efficiency. Furthermore, the DWA-F18 features a compact design with simple installation and WPA3 Wi-Fi protection to let gamers experience safer, unrestricted, and fully-immersive VR adventures in the Metaverse.

"After joining the Metaverse Standards Forum in July, we aim to be a pioneer in Metaverse development. This exclusive partnership with Meta not only validates our innovation, but also affirms that D-Link is the ideal partner to combine technology, security, and quality. In anticipation of growing Metaverse trends, D-Link will continue to develop user-friendly and cost-effective Metaverse products and services to optimize consumer VR experiences," said CJ Chang.

The DWA-F18 VR Air Bridge will be available in North America soon. For more information, please visit

https://www.dlink.com/en/consumer/products/home-networking/adapters/dwa-f18

About D-Link

D-Link is a global leader in designing and developing networking and connectivity products and total solutions for consumers, small businesses, medium to large-sized enterprises, and service providers. From relatively modest beginnings in Taiwan, the company has grown since 1987 into an award-winning global brand in 57 countries. Find out more about D-Link at https://www.dlink.com/en/change-region

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/d-links-dwa-f18-vr-air-bridge-enhances-vr-experience-for-meta-quest-2-301637435.html

SOURCE D-Link Corporation

You just read:

D-Link's DWA-F18 VR Air Bridge Enhances VR Experience for Meta Quest 2

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.