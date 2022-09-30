26th Judicial District (Mecklenburg County) Announces a CODE GREEN – SEVERE Weather Alert for Court Operations on September 30, 2022

The Mecklenburg County Courts have declared a CODE GREEN – SEVERE WEATHER and will operate according to the 26th Judicial District Inclement Weather Policy. Due to inclement weather, all afternoon sessions of court scheduled for FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 30, 2022, have been canceled and all matters will be rescheduled to the next available court date. All morning sessions of court scheduled for September 30, 2022 will proceed as scheduled.

The Mecklenburg County Courthouse will be open to the public and employees in the morning only on September 30, 2022. The building will close to the public and employees at 1:00 PM.

The Clerk of Superior Court's Office will be open to the public from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM. The Clerk’s Office will have an alternate site for filings and payments available at the Magistrate's Office located at 801 East Fourth Street, Charlotte, North Carolina 28202 from 1:00 PM until 5:00 PM.

All jurors scheduled to report for their first day of service on September 30, 2022, have been excused. All jurors currently serving on trials should report as scheduled on September 30, 2022.

Stay tuned to local news outlets for updates. You can also check our website at www.NCcourts.gov or call the Mecklenburg County Courthouse Emergency Information line at 704-686-0289.