St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI Crash / Refusal

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A4007625

TROOPER: Verdall Cole                            

STATION: St. Johnsbury                    

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 09/29/22 1753 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I 91 N 112.6, Ryegate Vermont

VIOLATIONS: DUI Refusal

 

ACCUSED: Erika Sumner                                           

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Johnsbury, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 09/29/2022 at approximately 1753 hours, VSP. St. Johnsbury responded to a report of a Three vehicle crash on I 91 near MM 112.6 in Ryegate, VT. Through investigation, it was learned that the operator and vehicle in question attempted to change their lane, they hit another vehicle, and a third vehicle crashed into the initial crash scene. While speaking with the operator of the vehicle that attempted to change their lane and crashed, Troopers observed several signs of impairment. After sobriety tests, the operator was arrested for suspicion of DUI. Sumner was transported to the Bradford Outpost for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Sumner was released to a sober adult and issued a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court, Criminal Division.  

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/24/2022      0800 hours

COURT: Caledonia County

MUG SHOT: AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

