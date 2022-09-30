St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI Crash / Refusal
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A4007625
TROOPER: Verdall Cole
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 09/29/22 1753 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: I 91 N 112.6, Ryegate Vermont
VIOLATIONS: DUI Refusal
ACCUSED: Erika Sumner
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Johnsbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 09/29/2022 at approximately 1753 hours, VSP. St. Johnsbury responded to a report of a Three vehicle crash on I 91 near MM 112.6 in Ryegate, VT. Through investigation, it was learned that the operator and vehicle in question attempted to change their lane, they hit another vehicle, and a third vehicle crashed into the initial crash scene. While speaking with the operator of the vehicle that attempted to change their lane and crashed, Troopers observed several signs of impairment. After sobriety tests, the operator was arrested for suspicion of DUI. Sumner was transported to the Bradford Outpost for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Sumner was released to a sober adult and issued a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court, Criminal Division.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/24/2022 0800 hours
COURT: Caledonia County
MUG SHOT: AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.