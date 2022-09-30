RE: ROADWAY CLOSURE

State of Vermont

Interstate 91 Northbound in the area of mile marker 87.8 now has one travel lane open.

Interstate 91 Northbound is closed in the area of mile marker 87.8 due to a Motor Vehicle engulfed in fire.

Troopers are on scene and updates will be provided when available. Currently specific details on the incident are not yet known.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

