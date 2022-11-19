The KokTailz app founder, Sean Trotter made it known that the app is not just another dating platform

The name KokTailz with the literal meaning ‘cocktails’ represents themes such as partying, dating, romance, having fun and meeting up with friends for drinks.

Notably, there are different types of cocktails based on the ingredients added. As such, KokTailz represents different types of personalities, characters, and their unique differences. For people looking for a platform that offers them freedom to express themselves without any form of restrictions, KokTailz is the go-to for any gender, personality, or culture.

KokTailz, whose within the top dating apps, is an online social network for mobile devices which serves as an all-inclusive platform for dating and networking among people based on their location and dating preferences. Leveraging on the weaknesses of the existing market players, the mobile app will be a sophisticated system that enables people to find and introduce themselves to potential connections over the Internet, usually with the goal of developing personal, romantic, or sexual relationships. KokTailz is an app for meeting new people.

With KokTailz, users can find the people they cross paths with, and seize the opportunity. This will be synonymous with walking down the street, sitting at a bar, at work, or during a night out where people will have the experience of making eye contact with someone who leaves a great impression.

The platform will provide a sophisticated section to set up dates from the app. This app, while using Google API, based on the user's interests, hobbies, preferred food, and locations will display Places to meet for Coffee, Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner, Events and Public Parks. It will also show places where to take nice walks, lounges, and clubs to have drinks as they are already indicated in the app based on categories. These suggestions will include reviews and ratings which will help the two matches with their decision to meet up. Both users can agree on the place and call from the app to make a reservation if needed.

The business operations of KokTailz is being conducted from Tinley Park, Illinois, USA and will cover users from the United States as it foresees an operational expansion globally. KokTailz will be available on both Android and iOS to reach a wide number of people for high customer acquisition. Koktailz is among the free dating apps.