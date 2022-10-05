Crime Victims Turn to Therapists as Law Enforcement Professionals Remain Handcuffed

The original issues motivating therapy are being compounded by violent crime

“It’s the job of the therapist to help the client resolve the presenting problem by uncovering true beliefs and feelings. This initial exploration helps make the problem more tangible, specific and meaningful. The first step in structured problem solving is naming the problem. Typically, the initial exploration is about a client’s life circumstances, family, work, or goals – both professionally and personally. But today, with violent criminals assaulting, maiming and murdering random strangers outside apartment buildings, on subway platforms, inside subway stations and trains, at stores, in restaurants and on the street, the issues brought to the session are environmental in terms of basic literal survival.”

Compounded terror is like compounded debt interest, but worse because instead of dollars, people are losing time. Terror from past trauma is merged with fear of violent street crime. Time, our life force, gets used up quickly when it’s spent in fear, sadness and frustration. This is true for everyone, but intensified for trauma survivors and those dealing with emotional stress. Therapy clients already have anxiety and depression, now they are spending session time venting about criminals on the streets and in their various locations throughout each day.

“I was attacked. On a sunny Saturday afternoon, Upper East Side, walking up Third Avenue to meet friends at Beach Café’, I was randomly punched on the side of my head by a homeless woman. My thought process stayed on my mind long afterwards. After the first punch, my thought was, “I can’t believe this is happening” After the second punch, which was just a second before I understood that there was a first punch, I said “She’s not stopping” and I started crying before continuing my loud thinking, “I have to get away”. It struck me, (forgive the word choice) that internal self-empowerment is sometimes like a radio station we have to tune in to get. Right now, we must all stay tuned to self-empowerment, while at the same time, being empowered to help others within the city at large. I spoke to the police, hoping they would arrest this woman who had hit another women almost immediately after me. The police did not go to arrest her. Ironically, if the pregnant woman she had hit or I would have hit the homeless woman, we would have been in jail.”

Like legendary therapist, Albert Ellis, PhD, I am a constructionist with a zeal for taking apart the pieces of a problem and looking at it rationally. Violent street crime has so many components leading to so many directions – including law, psychology, sociology, and politics. Within all directions in frame, I searched for self-empowerment. How could individual New Yorkers become self-empowered and equipped to protect themselves and their walking way of life? Isolation was the piece in the frame that grabbed my attention. If only we could “Never Walk Alone”. We would have greater odds of safety. So many assaults happened when people were alone.

Imagine a vetted community of people who have all passed background checks, interviews and are law abiding fellow walkers in the city. This could also be a small community of one CO-OP, a synagogue or church, school or business. The people all have access to an app called Never Walk Alone – NYC. The main menu item is walking companionship, ordered like an Uber or Lyft rideshare. Other safety-based menu items include group trainings and lectures, on site risk assessment, advance walking companionship, suggested contacts, and companionship for errands and doctor visits.

About Pamela Garber

Her private practice clients include people from many industries and several Fortune 100 companies. She offers crisis intervention debriefings during on-site corporate emergencies.

She ran the New York City Marathon three times.

