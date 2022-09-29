Sen. Hughes Presents $500K Check to Methodist Services for its Power House Redevelopment Project

PHILADELPHIA, PA – September 29, 2022 – On Thursday, September 29, 2022, State Senator Vincent Hughes (D-Montgomery/Philadelphia) presented Methodist Services with a $500,000 check for its Power House redevelopment project. The grant money comes by way of the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP).

Methodist Services is developing a youth center to introduce middle and high school students to skilled trades and engage them in STEM activities. The center will also have job placement programs and programs for young adults ages 18 to 24.

“Our young people need more safe spaces to learn new skills that will add value to their lives and help them discover how they can positively impact their community,” said Sen. Hughes. “I am happy to support this project and thank Governor Wolf and his administration for continuously making sure we have the resources to invest in our communities.”

The youth center will be located in Methodist Services’ Power House, a two-story, 5,400 square foot building on Methodist Services 22-acre West Philadelphia campus. The $500,000 RACP grant will go toward significant exterior and interior renovations.

