The Exodus Road Hosts Gala Celebrating 10 Years Fighting Human Trafficking Around the World
Public invited to attend the local nonprofit’s 10-Year Anniversary Celebration at Colorado Springs’ Lumen8 on October 6 at 5:30 p.m.
I am amazed at the community of anti-trafficking advocates that have come alongside The Exodus Road to empower freedom.”COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On October 6, at downtown Colorado Spring’s trendy, new rooftop bar, Lumen8 Rooftop Social, local anti-trafficking nonprofit The Exodus Road will host a night celebrating a decade of fighting human trafficking around the world. Everyone is invited to attend the 10-Year Anniversary Celebration featuring globally inspired food and cocktails, high-value raffle prizes and an insider look at what it takes to break the cycles of modern-day slavery and bring freedom to survivors. Tickets can be purchased at this link.
— Laura Parker, the CEO and Co-founder of The Exodus Road
“Looking back at the last 10 years, I am amazed at the community of anti-trafficking advocates that have come alongside The Exodus Road to empower freedom,” Laura Parker, the nonprofit’s CEO and Co-founder, said. “Every day, we see how ordinary people who choose to make a difference can actually impact the lives of the most vulnerable.”
From undercover investigators risking their safety to gather critical evidence for law enforcement to aftercare workers meeting immediate and long-term needs for survivors, The Exodus Road combats human trafficking on every front. At the gala, the team will share stories from the front lines and give a behind-the-scenes view of the innovative technologies used to fight both sex trafficking and labor trafficking.
Colorado Springs residents are invited to attend the event and get their “Passport to Freedom” as they visit different stations featuring The Exodus Road’s work and impact in countries around the world. Attendees can also meet The Exodus Road’s international staff and local, Colorado Springs staff while enjoying hors d’oeuvres and cocktails.
Community sponsors include the venue, Lumen8 Rooftop Social, as the Gold Level Sponsor for the night; along with several other Colorado Springs businesses, such as The Wire Wizards, The Sign Shop, APG Printing, The Broadmoor and Cheyenne Mountain Resort.
During the last 10 years, The Exodus Road has grown into a leading, global anti-trafficking organization. The nonprofit has helped bring freedom to more than 1,814 survivors of human trafficking – a number that grows almost daily. They now operate in Thailand, the U.S., India, Brazil, the Philippines and another undisclosed Latin American country. And, the organization continues to launch new training programs (TraffickWatch Academy) and aftercare initiatives (Freedom Home) to holistically address human trafficking.
Founders Laura and Matt Parker started The Exodus Road after finding themselves on the frontlines of sex trafficking in Thailand. As an “ordinary” couple from Woodland Park, they would never have imagined playing a key role in helping police bring justice for young girls trapped in the undercover world of sex trafficking, Laura said. “The need was, and continues to be, too great to walk away.”
Interested in attending the gala? Tickets can be purchased at https://theexodusroad.com/10-year-birthday-celebration/.
Through The Exodus Road’s work:
1,814 men, women, and children have been freed from human trafficking
996 traffickers and perpetrators have been arrested
1,543 survivors have been supported with aftercare
1,246 officers and citizens have been trained
Key Statistics on Human Trafficking
49.6 million people are in modern slavery on any given day, according to the International Labour Organization.
*21.3 million of those are in forced labor.
*6.3 million of those are in sexual exploitation.
*And 22 million are in forced marriage.
Human trafficking happens in every country in the world, including the United States.
At any given time, 1.63 million minors are in labor trafficking and 1.69 million are in commercial sexual exploitation.
About The Exodus Road
The Exodus Road is a global nonprofit disrupting the darkness of modern-day slavery by partnering with law enforcement to fight human-trafficking crime, equipping communities to protect the vulnerable and empowering survivors as they walk into freedom. Working side-by-side with local staff, NGO partners and law enforcement around the world, The Exodus Road fights to liberate trafficked individuals, arrest traffickers and provide restorative care for survivors. Since its founding in 2012, the organization has assisted police in the rescue of more than 1743 survivors and the arrests of 964 offenders; numbers that grow almost daily. The Exodus Road’s approach to freedom incorporates prevention and training efforts (TraffickWatch Academy), intervention (Search + Rescue) and aftercare (Beyond Rescue).
In September 2021, The Exodus Road launched TraffickWatch Academy: U.S., a free, online, multimedia training module that unpacks the complexities of human trafficking and educates viewers with methods for identifying signs of trafficking and how to intervene. The organization is also launching a similar training throughout Brazil designed specifically for law enforcement partners. In November, the nonprofit opened Freedom Home in Thailand to house survivors of human trafficking and sexual exploitation. The Exodus Road combats human trafficking in the U.S., Thailand, the Philippines, India, Brazil and in another Latin American country, undisclosed for security reasons.
For additional information or to make a donation to help stop trafficking, please visit The Exodus Road’s website at https://theexodusroad.com/, and check them out on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.
Mackenzie Spillane
The Exodus Road
+1 719-648-4291
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other