Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,115 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 300,860 in the last 365 days.

KokTailz dating app could be the new dawn for businesses

KokTailz is an organized structure where experienced individuals take positions according to area of expertise to ensure an effective and efficient operation.

UNITED STATES, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There are over 1500 dating platforms in the United States. Each of these platforms have their uniqueness which drives users to use their services. Most, if not all these platforms follow the same approach, limiting the amount of features a user can get on one platform, which results in scattered signups from users over different dating platforms.

KokTailz has taken a different approach, which would be the first of its kind, by combining the unique features that are unique to the top players in the dating app industry, to give users a platform that would give them lesser reasons to switch services over time. This would be beneficial to businesses looking to advertise their products and services. If users are given less reasons to switch from the platform, a very loyal customer base is created, which gives businesses the chance to promote repeat business.

Businesses will also gain the observation of a diversified audience of over 300 million users because of the many personalities that storm dating platforms looking for one thing to another. For businesses looking for a strong customer base and a versatile platform to promote their products and services, KokTailz could be a solution for them.

KokTailz, whose within the top dating apps, is also introducing a “Clinked” feature which shows you all the potential matches you were near throughout your day that share the same interests. KokTailz shows the approximate location, making matching a more comfortable and exciting experience knowing you truly share the same interests. KokTailz is an app for meeting new people.

KokTailz Brings A Fun Way To Meet Amazing People. Download today, make dating easier with KokTailz. For those interested in good looks & casual fun hook up. Those looking for long lasting relationships. KokTailz specializes in Online Dating, Dating apps, Social Networking, Video Chatting, Social media, Video Dating, Advertising , Diversity , Culture, Different Personalities and over all, just having a great time. Koktailz is among the free dating apps.

KokTailz Brings A Fun Way To Meet Amazing People.
Download today, make dating easier with KokTailz.
For those interested in good looks & casual fun hook up. Those looking for long lasting relationships.

Sean Trotter
KokTailz, LLC
contact@koktailz.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

KokTailz dating app could be the new dawn for businesses

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, IT Industry, Social Media, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.