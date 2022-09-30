Reggae artist King Tappa releases third album "9 to 5"

King Tappa album "9 to 5"

Florida based reggae artist King Tappa releases brand new nine track album three years after his last release.

I believe this album is the best I've done so far because it's a collection of songs I've written over the course of my career speaking on things that I'm passionate about and I feel will be relatable” — King Tappa

PALM BAY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- King Tappa releases his third studio album titled 9 to 5. This album consists of nine tracks all recorded at his home studio. Every song was written by King Tappa and is a reflection of his work over a number of years. The title track for instance was written nearly a decade ago. When asked why it took so long to release that song King Tappa says "I didn’t feel it was ever the right time and I re-recorded it many times over the past few years just to get it to sound how I envisioned it"

King Tappa says the album is a variety of things because so much has transpired since his last release in 2019. Since his 2019 “Feeling the Vibes” album release King Tappa has performed steadily within the United States and recently came off tour with reggae band Link and Chain from Jamaica. He also gave outstanding performances at the 2021 and 2022 Orlando Jerk Festival and was recently featured on the Freedom Sound Riddim produced by Adrian “Donsome” Hanson. King Tappa has released multiple singles over the three years since his last album including his collaboration with Jamaican artist Bascom X on the 2021 single "Flirting"

The new album was given much thought as they touch on various topics ranging from relationships to social issues. It features uptempo feel good reggae music on tracks like “Are You Feeling It” and “Reggae Music” to more serious tones like “Freedom” and “Children are the Future”. King Tappa brings his signature tone and passion on all nine tracks showing his versatility which his audience is sure to appreciate.

Production on the album was done by various producers namely Mark Walcott and Jim the Boss from United States, Sinky Beats from Spain and Y Not Productions from France.

About King Tappa:

King Tappa is an International reggae singer based in Florida. He has been in the music industry for well over ten years. Starting his music career first as a DJ in his early teens through college and his twenties. Music has always been a big part of his family. King Tappa remembers singing and free styling at the age of 14 and four years later, it comes as no surprise that he decided to take music seriously. Beginning as a DJ he established Power Sound and went by the name DJ Tappa. He got the opportunity to perform at many venues within the tri-state area and even outside the United States. The highlight of his DJ career has been performing with Stone Love at Da Culture Lounge Fredrickstead, St.Croix U.S.V.I in 2005. King Tappa transitioned to singing and went on to release his first album in 2007. King Tappa can boast of writing his own songs which range way above 100 songs. He released his second album titled “Feeling the Vibes” in July 2019. This album came a decade after his first release, which proved he has grown significantly over the years through his music and performances. The album garnered a lot of traction within the USA, Africa and the Caribbean with major reviews from The Jamaica Observer, Star and Gleaner as well as a Tanzanian magazine.The music video for the title track "Feeling the Vibes" was premiered in November 2019 on www.reggaeville.com one of the largest online reggae platforms and was nominated for album of the year 2019 by Reggaeville. King Tappa performs both locally and internationally in places like Canada, the Caribbean and Nairobi Kenya Africa, which by far is the highlight of his career. His work is one to look out for since not only does he sing, Dj but writes all of his music.

Lost In Thoughts