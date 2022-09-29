Submit Release
Manchin, Capito Announce $2.8 Million for Education and Job Training at BridgeValley Community College, Randolph County Housing Authority

September 29, 2022

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $2,881,718 from the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL), in partnership with the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC), for BridgeValley Community and Technical College and the Randolph County Housing Authority. The funding will support education and job training services to strengthen the regional economies of rural areas and expand opportunities for good-paying, long term jobs.

        

“I am pleased the Department of Labor and the Appalachian Regional Commission are investing more than $2.8 million in BridgeValley Community and Technical College and the Randolph County Housing Authority for critical education and job training services. The funding announced today will help revitalize and strengthen the Appalachian regional economy and expand opportunities for quality, long-term jobs, and I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of the investments,” said Senator Manchin. “As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to support economic growth across the Mountain State.”


“This funding from DOL will help create opportunities for West Virginians to receive training and support services needed to secure good paying jobs, and strengthen the workforce in our state. I will continue to fight for the resources and support that West Virginians need to lead successful lives,” Senator Capito said.


On July 21, 2022, Senator Manchin submitted a letter of support for the Randolph County Housing Authority to receive this award.


Individuals awards listed below:

  • $1,441,280 – BridgeValley Community and Technical College
  • $1,440,438 – Randolph County Housing Authority
