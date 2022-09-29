IDNTTY Launches Testnet for Digital Identity and Web-of-Trust Infrastructure

The testnet will open decentralized identity solutions for public trial

IDNTTY, the decentralized public infrastructure layer that is building the web-of-trust by enabling a self-sovereign digital identity approach, has today announced the launch of its public testnet. IDNTTY is encouraging public validators to engage in stress testing and optimizing its blockchain network, which will mark a significant next step in the roadmap to the platform's mainnet launch. IDNTTY is bringing to market a dedicated, out-of-the-box solution and set of services that allows developers to create applications and integrate digital identity into existing services while users maintain full control over their private data.

IDNTTY - which is built on its own Lisk sidechain to minimize fees and congestion, and maximize scalability, security, and accessibility to Javascript developers - will be available for public trial as the first step in building out a host of Web3 identity solutions and services designed for individuals as well as enterprise adopters. The key feature of IDNTTY, unlike other Layer-1 blockchains, is the specialized data model and the logic of the decentralized application underlying it.

The decentralized infrastructure initially provides a set of smart contracts embedded in the underlying network transactions to manage and validate the data associated with the user’s digital identity. This will enable the development of applications and services around an open digital identity infrastructure and reduce the number of "parasitic transactions'' unrelated to the target functionality.

An open and public digital identity infrastructure will allow the implementation of a whole set of use cases such as decentralized KYC, digital signatures, data notaries, and many others that are already in demand. Just as cryptocurrencies once challenged classic fiat currencies, IDNTTY will challenge centralized identity providers and services around it.

Community members interested in IDNTTY can use the testnet via the IDNTTY faucet, granting access to a testnet token that will allow users to perform any operation on the test network free of charge.

Dmitry Suhamera, Co-founder of IDNTTY, said: “IDNTTY’s priority is to provide out-of-the-box solution with open architecture to create applications and integrate digital identity into existing services. We hope that this approach will not only create fundamentally new services around digital identity, but also give back control of private data to those who really care. Our next step will be to create services around our own infrastructure to become a driver and inspiration for other developers to implement a self-sovereign digital identity approach. As a decentralized project, our community is our foundation, and we encourage everyone to support this project by engaging with the testnet and submitting their feedback to us.”

Max Kordek, CEO and Co-founder of Lisk, said “Lisk is on target to deliver a new era of blockchain development based on interoperability. Our mission, centered on projects such as IDNTTY, is to provide the developer community with cutting-edge software solutions to leverage the enormous potential of blockchain technology. IDNTTY is pursuing a decentralized vision of digital identity that blends seamlessly with the Lisk ecosystem, which aims to give power back to the people.”

About IDNTTY

Founded in 2021, IDNTTY is a decentralized public infrastructure layer that is building the web-of-trust by enabling a self-sovereign digital identity approach. IDNTTY aims to provide a dedicated, out-of-the-box solution and set of services that allows developers to create applications and integrate digital identity into existing services while users maintain full control over their private data. Built on its own blockchain within the Lisk protocol, with a native utility token and high-speed, low-cost transactions, IDNTTY’s energy-efficient, reliable infrastructure simplifies the implementation of digital identity solutions and makes them accessible.

