Babson College Announces Naming of the Len Green Recreation and Athletics Complex

Wellesley, MA, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Babson College today announced the naming of the Len Green Recreation and Athletics Complex, a multimillion-dollar, state-of-the-art facility located on the Babson campus.

The Len Green Recreation and Athletics Complex is made possible by a generous gift from Babson Entrepreneurship Professor and loyal athletics supporter Len Green. The building, which opened three years ago, was formerly known as the Babson Recreation and Athletics Complex (BRAC). It provides opportunities for the Babson community to enhance their campus experience with programs and services, which offers dedicated varsity sports team rooms, a sports medicine area, athletic administrative offices, and recreational, club, and intramural sports.

"I really believe that if you're going to be an entrepreneur, athletics has got to be part of it in some way," said Green. "This is going to provide a facility to maximize the students' opportunities to work out, which is essential to get their mind working, so they can excel here at Babson."

Professor Green has always been an avid supporter of Babson Athletics, and his philanthropy has touched nearly every corner of the department, including women's programs, and individual varsity programs such as alpine skiing, cross country, track and field, and club sports.

"This gift is transformational and will forever alter our ability to provide the very best experiences for not only our varsity, club, and intramural participants, but also for anyone who passes through our doors," said Mike Lynch, the Pamela P. and Brian M. Barefoot Senior Director of Athletics and Athletics Advancement.

"Len Green's love for Babson College Athletics has carried over for many years," said Babson Senior Associate Athletics Director and head women's basketball coach Judy Blinstrub, who also serves as the department's senior woman administrator. "Len's generosity and kindness have resulted in a first-class experience for so many student-athletes."

Green also is a CPA and MBA. He is the founder of the Green Group, which is a provider of tax, accounting and consulting services. Green served on the Babson Board of Trustees from 2013 to 2017 and teaches two of the most highly rated entrepreneurial courses at the College.

"In his Babson courses, he strives to prepare students for the challenges they will face in the real world. This extraordinary gift will positively impact thousands of current and future Babson students," said Stephen Spinelli Jr. MBA'92, PhD, president of Babson College.

