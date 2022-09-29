ONxSET Celebrated Their Third Edition During New York Fashion Week With The Strategic Development Of Eric Olea

For the third year in a row, ONxSet hosted a fashion show with numerous high-profile designers during New York Fashion Week. The breathtaking venue spotlighted Mexican and Latin talent in a night to remember, thanks to the dedicated work of Eric Olea.

New York Fashion Week is one of the most significant events every year in the fashion world. Hundreds of incredible, talented designers are showcased across multiple shows and venues to spotlight the very best of fashion for the upcoming year.

ONxSet hosted a stunning fashion show on September 9th for the third year in a row. This event combined a celebration of their founder, Dennise Carranza, and Mexican and Latin designers. Eric Olea outdid himself this year with his work in PR and strategic development for this event. His talent in connecting brands and designers with just the right celebrities and strategies made for a fantastic night.

Eric Olea’s impressive background and work

Eric Olea is currently the strategic developer for ONxSET. His work was instrumental in the success of this celebratory fashion show. With a history in PR specific to the fashion industry, he skillfully worked with the designers, celebrities, and brands involved to create the perfect blend.

His effortless ability to make the perfect connections saw him socializing with well-known fashion icons like Michelle Salas, Fer Medina, Jess Salgado, Mariana Zaragoza, Manu Barrios, and Daniela Rodriguez Salas. With his own bold fashion, he fit right in with these icons.

Thanks to his talent and planning, ONxSET saw a night of celebration to Mexican and Latin designers, all working together to form the perfect picture of Hispanic fashion and culture.

A star-studded lineup

The lineup began with shoe designers Glo and Bala Di Gala. The women’s show styles range from boots to mules with perfect, intricate handmade pairs. From fringe to studs, these shoes literally kicked off an incredible event.

Bornmine, Didiamant, and Morena Corazon stunned with their jewelry lines. Classic designs mixed with bold colors and geometric shapes to show off their upcoming 2023 collections.

Bridal fashion and evening gowns were represented by Irene De La Vega, Iann Dey, Benito Santos, and Manuel Tiscareno. Modern yet classic designs were showcased. Flowing fabric and dazzling colors displayed the upcoming season’s formal women’s wear.

Empowering women’s fashion was represented by Edher Gin, Alersundi, Carlos Pineda, and Angel Eyzaguirre. Bright fabrics, ruffles, studs, and sparkles painted the runway with these gorgeous lines.

Menswear designer Cesar Luna completed the lineup, providing the last piece needed for the perfect night of fashion.

This night showcased Mexican and Latin designers in the best way possible, showing off their sensational fashion lines for the 2023 season.

Conclusion

ONxSet is a celebrated venue and has been featured by many major publications. Harper’s Bazaar, Marie Claire, and even Vogue have recognized this location.

Eric Olea’s talent and eye for fashion has elevated the New York Fashion Week event to all new heights. The fashion world will be looking out for the next big thing coming from this PR star.

