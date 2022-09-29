The Financial Services Company Championing Wise Retirement Planning With Safe Money Investments

Bethel Retirement Planning is helping families to make sure they get their retirement right the first time.

Most people spend more time planning their next vacation than planning for retirement. They only discover the folly of their plan too late when almost nothing can be done to salvage the situation. Fortunately, Bethel Retirement Planning is here to people change the narrative.

Bethel Retirement Planning is a financial company that is committed to maintaining the highest standards of integrity and professionalism in their relationship with their clients. As the company puts it, “We endeavor to know and understand your financial situation and provide you with only the highest quality information, services, and products to help you reach your retirement planning goals.”

The company is founded by Dan Bethel, who is putting his more than four decades of experience in the financial services industry to use in helping families have a good retirement. Dan ventured into the retirement planning industry after noticing how common it was for the average person to be ill-prepared for that phase of life. With a desire to help others avoid the same fate, Dan decided to form Bethel Retirement Planning, in 2007, to help families plan for their retirement years.

Bethel Retirement Planning operates on what it calls the 4 Ms of Retirement which is:

- Minimizing Risk

- Maximizing Return

- Minimizing Taxes

- Maximizing Income

The services at Bethel Retirement Planning are delivered to clients in a professional and respectful way. In addition, Dan strives to serve clients with the most modern and updated products. When coupled with his numerous certifications, Dan believes, with his experience, he is in a great position to take care of anyone who walks through his doors in whatever way he can; be it financially or personally.

In Dan’s own words, “My story is simple but my mission is grand. I believe that serving others is the greatest gift I can give and if I’m able to just help one family gain peace of mind in retirement, then I’ve done exactly what I set out to do.”

