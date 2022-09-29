TDCI’s Division of Regulatory Boards Focuses on Tennessee Military Families and Newcomers with New Website Additions

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (“TDCI”) Division of Regulatory Boards is helping raise awareness of its support for Volunteer State military families and newcomers with new landing pages devoted to sharing information about miliary exemptions and licensure information.

“The Division of Regulatory Boards’ team is focused on streamlining our processes in order to help Tennessee professionals get to work faster and with fewer hurdles to overcome,” said TDCI Deputy Commissioner Toby Compton. “These two new landing pages provide Tennessee military families and newcomers with the important information they need about military exemption eligibility and getting a professional license.”

TDCI's Division of Regulatory Boards licenses and regulates over 300,000 Tennesseans in their professions and businesses through 26 regulatory programs, which include the Tennessee Real Estate Commission, the Board of Funeral Directors & Embalmers, the Motor Vehicle Commission, the Board for Licensing Contractors, and the Cosmetology & Barber Examiners Board, among others. These entities ensure that persons meet minimum professional standards, handle complaints in a responsive and timely manner, and provide consumer education on regulated professions and industries.

“TDCI is committed to helping two important segments of our population – military families and newcomers who are moving to Tennessee – take advantage of the Department’s emphasis on responsible regulation and empowering professionals,” said Assistant Commissioner Alex Martin.

Under Tennessee law, certain members of the armed forces stationed in Tennessee, and their spouses, may be able to engage in some professions regulated by the Division without first obtaining a license from the Division if they are licensed in good standing to practice in that profession by another state or jurisdiction with reasonably similar licensure standards and meet all eligibility requirements, including agreeing to the relevant Tennessee agency’s jurisdiction, registering with the Tennessee agency administering the license, and applying for the license in Tennessee either prior to expiration of the person’s license in the other state or jurisdiction or within one year of the date the person began practicing in Tennessee, whichever occurs first. For more information, visit TDCI’s military exemption landing page.

Separately, the Division has created a landing page that condenses pertinent licensing information related to TDCI’s mission in one easy-to-find location.

