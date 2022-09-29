Magnum Roofing and Construction Expands Sales Crew So It Can Deliver Faster Results to Its Customers

/EIN News/ -- Holland, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holland, Missouri -

Magnum Roofing and Construction of Holland, MI is a company that has always taken pride in its high level of customer service. Now the company is excited to announce that its clients can expect even better customer service as they have expanded their sales crew. Something that should immediately expand upon its ability to take care of its customers' roofing needs more efficiently. This is a big change from what was initially, the President, Matthew Zomerlei, doing all the sales, while General Manager Scott Empie handled the installations.

With the addition of five new sales staff and two foremen, the company president admitted they can now be more places at once and deliver faster results to their clients than ever before. Zomerlei says, “When we do a project, the Roofing itself is rarely ever a problem. the small things are what really matter. If you knock off a client’s sprinkler head, for example, that’s going to cause problems. That’s why we’re making an effort to rely less on subcontractors and to have all in-house crews.”

The company president also discussed how their clients never have to worry about their crews cutting corners when doing any type of roof repair. This includes when they are doing everything from simple roof repairs such as replacing a few shingles to doing entire roof replacement projects. Zomerlei stated, “We try to always have a person on the job site who’s in charge to maintain a high attention to detail.” He added that not only do their experienced crews pay attention to even the smallest details of a roofing task, but they never use anything but quality roofing products. Something that tends to make the roof repairs they complete stay watertight longer and last well into the future. The company president also mentioned that they never consider any roofing project they take on to be complete unless a thorough cleanup of the work site has been undertaken. He was pleased to state that most customers will hardly notice the company has been at their property even if Magnum Roofing and Construction has completed a major roof repair for them.

Zomerlei continued by elaborating on what he expects the future at Magnum Roofing to be like. This includes developing software to automate a large amount of the sales-related work and that helps with marketing and some of their more repetitive tasks. Doing this will allow the company to spend more time invested in their clients and less time doing mundane secretarial tasks. He says they also hope to do more customer satisfaction surveys so they can further ensure the highest quality experience for each customer.

Kentwood area customers that have left reviews on this popular roofing company’s services often attest to the company’s already high level of customer service. The owner of Tiffany's Makeup Bag proclaimed, “I’ve known Scott for 6 years now. From putting on roofs to selling one he has always been the best in customer service. He always goes above expectations to make sure the customer is satisfied with the service provided. Scott also makes sure that everything is done correctly on the roof, makes sure the ground gets cleaned up, and flower beds, shrubs, etc. are left undisturbed. Overall, I highly recommended using Magnum Roofing and Construction as your go-to company for all your roofing needs. If you got a question, he has the answer.” Roy Henderson’s simply stated but direct 5-star review reads, “We were so impressed with this company’s professionalism and the quality of the job. We highly recommend Magnum Roofing and Construction.”

Zomerlei also mentioned that not only do they like to lead the way with friendly, fast, service, but they also wish to give their clients a more personalized roofing experience combined with up-front pricing. He added they are also a roofer that is fully insured, has certified technicians, and provides for convenient scheduling to go along with having fully stocked trucks and offering 24-hour emergency service. Those that would like more information on this Kentwood, Holland, and Norton Shores, Michigan company’s commercial and residential roofing services can refer to their website or read more about them on Facebook.

