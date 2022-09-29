Comedy Sensation Jo Koy's Cinematic Debut EASTER SUNDAY is Coming to Digital on October 4, 2022, and Blu-Ray/DVD October 18, 2022

NOW AVAILABLE TO OWN WITH NEVER-BEFORE-SEEN EXTRAS

/EIN News/ -- UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif., Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Riotous bickering, eating, drinking, laughing and loving reign supreme in EASTER SUNDAY starring acclaimed comedian Jo Koy (Jo Koy: In His Elements, Jo Koy: Comin' in Hot) as a man returning home for an Easter celebration with his loving and uproariously unpredictable family. EASTER SUNDAY is available to own with comedic extras on Digital October 4, 2022, and on Blu-rayTM and DVD October 18, 2022 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. Jo Koy's love letter to his Filipino-American community comes with over 20 minutes of exclusive bonus content including a gag reel, deleted scenes, behind-the-scenes featurettes with the cast and crew, and a feature commentary with director Jay Chandrasekhar and Jo Koy.

EASTER SUNDAY features an all-star comedic cast that includes Jimmy O. Yang ("Silicon Valley"), Tia Carrere (True Lies, Wayne's World films), Brandon Wardell ("Curb Your Enthusiasm"), Tony Award® nominee and Grammy Award® winner Eva Noblezada (Broadway's Hadestown), Lydia Gaston (Broadway's The King and I), Asif Ali ("WandaVision"), Rodney To ("Parks and Recreation"), Eugene Cordero ("The Good Place"), Jay Chandrasekhar (I Love You, Man), Tiffany Haddish (Girl's Trip) and Lou Diamond Phillips (Courage Under Fire).

EXCLUSIVE BONUS FEATURES ON BLU-RAYTM, DVD & DIGITAL:

GAG REEL

DELETED SCENES

MAKING EASTER SUNDAY - This film has been a passion project for Jo Koy, and it's been quite a journey to see it all the way from ideation to production.

FAMILY MATTERS - If there's one take-away from the film, it's that family is the most important thing. In this fun piece meant to get to know our cast and some of our key crew, we talk to them about the roles they play, how similar they are to their real selves and their own family members, as well as ask them questions about their own family to try and get to know our cast a little better.

A DAY IN THE LIFE... - What does a day in the life of our talent look like, told from their own POV? Using footage shot by our talent themselves on iPhones handed out to them during production, they give us personal, in-depth looks into their days and what it's like to be on set filming a movie like Easter Sunday.

TAGLISH - In this short piece, we have Jo and some of our Filipino talent give us a brief description of what Taglish (a hybrid between English and Tagalog) is and let us know some of their favorite words or phrases.

- In this short piece, we have Jo and some of our Filipino talent give us a brief description of what Taglish (a hybrid between English and Tagalog) is and let us know some of their favorite words or phrases. FEATURE COMMENTARY WITH DIRECTOR JAY CHANDRASEKHAR AND ACTOR JO KOY

EASTER SUNDAY will be available on Blu-ray™, DVD and Digital.

Blu-ray ™ Combo Pack includes Blu-ray ™ , DVD and Digital copy.

includes Blu-ray , DVD and Digital copy. Digital lets fans watch movies anywhere on their favorite devices. Users can buy or rent instantly.

Website: https://www.uphe.com/movies/easter-sunday

Facebook: @EasterSundayTheMovie

Twitter: @EasterSunday

Instagram: @EasterSunday

Cast: Jo Koy, Eugene Cordero, Tia Carrere, Asif Ali and Lou Diamond Phillips

Produced By: Dan Lin p.g.a. , Jonathan Eirich p.g.a

Directed By: Jay Chandrasekhar

TECHNICAL INFORMATION BLU-RAYTM:

Street Date: October 18, 2022

Selection Number: 1000815042 (US) / 1000815066 (CAN)

Layers: BD-50

Aspect Ratio: 16:9 1.85:1 Widescreen

Rating: Rated PG-13 for some strong language, and suggestive references.

Subtitles: English, Latin American Spanish and French Canadian

Languages/Sound: English (Dolby TrueHD 5.1, Dolby Digital 2.0 for Bonus Content), Latin American Spanish (Dolby Digital 5.1) and French Canadian (Dolby Digital 5.1)

Run Time: 01:36:23

TECHNICAL INFORMATION DVD:

Street Date: October 18, 2022

Selection Number: 1000815041 (US) / 1000815065 (CAN)

Layers: DVD 9

Aspect Ratio: 16:9 1.85:1 Anamorphic Widescreen

Rating: Rated PG-13 for some strong language, and suggestive references.

Subtitles: English, Latin American Spanish and French Canadian

Languages/Sound: English (Dolby Digital 5.1, Dolby Digital 2.0 for Bonus Content), Latin American Spanish (Dolby Digital 5.1) and French Canadian (Dolby Digital 5.1)

Run Time: 01:36:29

