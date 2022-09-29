Submit Release
UNESCO Calls for Reinvigorating Efforts to Promote a Culture of Peace

Among UNESCO’s initiatives to promote a culture of peace is utilizing the transformative power of arts—a source of belonging and identity—to promote dialogue and advance human rights. 

On the margin of the GA High-Level Forum on Culture of Peace, UNESCO, the International Peace Institute, UN Women, the Permanent Mission of the United Kingdom to the United Nations, and the Grace Farms Foundation co-organized an event to highlight the role of art and education in building a culture of peace and reconciliation. This event featured portraits from the art exhibit “Tears of Gold,” by Hannah Rose Thomas, a British artist and a UNESCO Scholar.  By painting portraits of Yezidi, Rohingya, and Nigerian refugees, Ms. Thomas tells the stories of people behind the global crisis. 

Addressing the important gathering, Mr. Minchenberg expressed appreciation over Ms. Thomas’ devotion to art, through which she depicts the dire consequences of war and injustice, portraits humanity and dignity, and conveys hope and resilience. Reiterating the critical role of arts, he highlighted that the arts education is more relevant than ever for fostering peace.

