WOMEN ACKNOWLEDGES GOV’T, MP MANETOALI FOR NEW MARKET HOUSE

Women of Tanade community has expressed their profound gratitude to the government through their Member of Parliament (MP) Honourable Samuel Manetoali for supporting them with a new Market House Centre.

This was after Member of Parliament for Gao-Bugotu Constituency (GBC) Honourable Samuel Manetoali who is also the Minister for the Ministry of Traditional Governance, Peace and Ecclesiastical Affairs (MTGPEA) officially opened and handed over Koloteve Market House Project which is fully funded by the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) to Tanade and surrounding communities within Bugotu District yesterday (Wednesday 28 September, 2022).

“This new market house Centre is a bonus for us. The first of its kind and a history that would be long remembered for all of us – especially women,” Annie Kenly who spoke on behalf of Tanade Mothers Union women said.

She described the market house as a generous gift by the government as it will benefit every communities in the constituency to participate in in-come generating activities like marketing to improve their social and economic livelihoods.

“This market Centre will greatly benefit all of us and surrounding communities inside GBC.”

She said their women often travelled very far to sell their produces at Tataba market but now that they have a proper market place to sell their produces, traveling to Tataba would be now a thing of the past.

Agnes Kou also shared the same sentiments.

“This is a dream come true. The first of its kind to happen in our constituency, especially in terms of projects that would benefit the whole community or people of GBC.

“I am really happy for this livelihood project and would like to thanked the government through our MP Manetoali for his honest leadership in ensuring such projects that would directly benefit us women and everyone in the constituency especially in the rural areas is established or recognized, “Mrs Kou said.

She said for decades, they were without a proper market house, forcing their women and children to travel to Tataba just to sell their agriculture and fishery products.

“Now that we have this market centre, we do not have to worry anymore to travel to Tataba which would be now a thing of the past. This is a tremendous gift so thank you government,” she expressed.

Constituency Project Officer (CPO) Francis Pilau said the project is fully funded by the Solomon Islands Government (SIG) through the constituency CDF allocation and cost the constituency over one hundred thousand dollars.

Pilau said GBC key priority as aligned to its annual work plan is to progress economic development and invested in projects that can provide avenues for every constituent to participate meaningfully in economic activities to improve their social and economic rural lives.

“It is GBC commitment under the leadership of our MP Manetoali to continue to deliver to our people the services that they need to help improve their livelihoods.”

Hon. MP Manetoali also used the opportunity and encourages everyone one to take ownership of the market house and look after it well.

He then thanked carpenters and every individuals and communities that put hands together towards the successful completion of the project.

Principal Research and Development officer Kejoa Para on behalf of the Ministry of Rural Development (MRD) congratulated GBC for the milestone achievement and for investing its CDF money into projects that will benefit everyone.

He also calls on constituents to continue supporting GBC and acknowledged MP Manetoali for his vision and wisdom in delivering services that can benefit everyone.

The whole project comprised of a market house building, a canteen located inside the market Centre which is also opened yesterday for customers, water (water tank) and sanitation. The project is managed by Tanade community with a particular person delegated to look after.

Chiefs, community elders, and people from all the zones over GBC attended and witnessed the handing over program.

CDF is implemented by the 50 constituencies through the Ministry of Rural Development (MRD) purposely to improve the livelihood of people in the rural areas.

Tanade community Mothers Union women singing a welcome song as members of GBC carries Minister and MP Samuel Manetoali on a Siakakai (a modified carrier) to the venue where the official handing over of the Koloteve Market house project take place.

Community members of Tanade presenting an item (song) during the program.

Minister and MP for GBC together with MRD officials and community chiefs and reps cutting the ribbon to official open the market house project.

Tanade Mothers Union rep, Annie Kenly delivers her address on behalf of the Tanade Community Mothers Union.

Another women rep, Agnes Kou appreciates government through MP Manetoali for the Koloteve market house project.

Minister and MP for Gao-Bugotu, MRD officers together with some of the Tanade mothers Unit women and community chiefs.

-MRD Press