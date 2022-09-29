NEW MARKET HOUSE PROJECT FOR SIGANA COMMUNITY ON THE WAY

Chiefs and community elders from all zones within GBC that attended the program.

Constituents of GBC that witness the official handing over of Koloteve market house project.

Gao-Bugotu Constituency (GBC) is now taking necessary steps towards building a new market house for Sigana community in Isabel Province to make sure constituents participate meaningfully in in-come generating activities to improve their rural livelihoods.

This will be the second market house to be built by GBC under the leadership of their Member of Parliament for Gao-Bugotu Constituency (GBC) Honourable Samuel Manetoali with the constituency CDF allocation.

Hon. MP Manetoali made the assurance to its constituents during the official handing over of first market house which is the Koloteve Market House Project to Tanade and surrounding communities within Bugotu District on Wednesday 28 September, 2022.

He said Sigana market house is next and is one of GBC top priorities and they will build the market Centre to guarantee women, children and everyone have a proper place to trade their produces for money to support their families as well as enable them to meet their basic needs.

Hon. Manetoali also used the opportunity and acknowledged caretakers of land (landowners) within GBC for their ongoing and unwavering support towards development aspirations of the constituency which aimed at advancing everyone’s rural livelihoods.

Meanwhile, Constituency Project Officer (CPO) Francis Pilau said GBC key priority as aligned to its annual work plan is to progress economic development and invested in projects that can provide avenues for every constituent to participate meaningfully in economic activities to improve their social and economic rural lives.

“It is GBC commitment under the leadership of our MP Manetoali to continue to deliver to our people the services that they neede to help improve their livelihoods.”

Constituents were appreciative of the assurance and said that they are looking forward to working closely with MP Manetoali and his office to make sure the project is implemented.

-MRD Press