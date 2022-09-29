Submit Release
The Hon. Julie Hoskins named Chief Judge of the 19th Judicial District

Friday, August 26, 2022

DENVER – Colorado Supreme Court Chief Justice Brian D. Boatright has appointed the Hon. Julie Hoskins to serve as Chief Judge of the 19th Judicial District, which encompasses Weld County. She will begin serving in that position on Oct. 1, 2022, upon the retirement of Chief Judge James F. Hartmann.

“During his 19 years as a District Judge, including 13 years as Chief Judge, Chief Judge Hartmann has made outstanding contributions to the bench in the 19th Judicial District and, in fact, statewide. We wish him the best in retirement,” Chief Justice Boatright said.

Judge Hoskins was appointed to the District Court bench in 2007.

“I have every confidence that Judge Hoskins will be a successful leader, and I look forward to working with her in this new role,” Chief Justice Boatright said.

Before her appointment to the District Court, Judge Hoskins served as a Weld County judge for two years, and before that, worked as a District Court magistrate for two years. She had been in private practice for 10 years before serving as a magistrate.

As Chief Judge, she will serve as the administrative head of the 19th Judicial District, responsible for appointing the Court Executive, Chief Probation Officer and Clerk of Court, assisting in the personnel, financial and case-management duties of the district, and seeing that the business of the courts is conducted efficiently and effectively.

