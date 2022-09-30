Lamour Clinic Opens New Community Programs Creating Major Job Opportunities in Randolph, Massachusetts.
RANDOLPH, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lamour Clinic, a holistic multicultural health community center, is opening new community programs that will create job opportunities for local professionals. In addition to new programs, Lamour clinic is opening a new site to expand services further and care for the community.
Some of these services and job openings will include specializations in geriatrics, adults, adolescents, and Children and Families. There will be openings for Intake Clinicians, Outpatient Clinicians, and Recovery Clinicians.
Several of these positions will be Master's and Bachelor's levels. There will also be positions open for In-Home Therapy, In-Home Behavioral, Applied Behavioral Analysis, Therapeutic Mentoring, and Therapeutic Case Managers. With the expansion of services, locations, and staff, the outreach to the community will be incredible.
The services that will be expanded include:
- Intake Evaluations
- Individual Therapy
- Group Therapy
- Coordination of Care
- Practices Case Manager
- Applied Behavioral Analysis Program
- Recovery Support
- Community Support
- Home and Community-Based Services
- In-Home Therapy
In addition to services offered, Lamour Clinic also offers in nine languages so they can better serve the community and meet them where they are.
Lamour clinic is dedicated to implementing business practices that improve health equity, increase quality and work to eliminate health care disparities. This organization will hire a diverse staff of established licensed doctor-level (clinicians) and create new pathways for those interested in this field.
By hiring staff that reflects the diversity of the populations served, they can further the healthcare gap and create more supportive, open, and accessible access to community care.
The successful Professional Healthcare Community Educational Programs have greatly benefited from stakeholders such as Simmons University, University of Mass Lowell, University of Mass Boston, Regis College, and Springfield College.
The Executive Office of Health and Human Services agencies has played a significant role from the beginning as stakeholders who have helped with the growth of Program Services over the last 12 years. The support of these organizations has also greatly impacted the ability to provide services:
- Office of Private Occupational School Education
- Massachusetts Division of Occupational Licensure
- Department of Children, Youth, and Family Services
- Department of Early Education and Care
- Department of Public Health (DPH)
- Division of Health Care Facility Licensure and Certification
- Bureau of Substance Addiction Services (BSAS)
- Department of Transitional Assistance
In order to create a successful community program, donations and direct involvement through becoming a committee member or stakeholder will have a huge impact on the difference we can make in the community.
Another major supporter is Natacha Clerger. Clerger is a US Army Veteran, Law Enforcement Chaplain, Co-Founder of Concerned Citizens of Randolph, Vice-President of Humanitarian Focus Foundation, a Small Business Owner, and a proud Mother of two. She serves as Randolph Town Councilor-at-Large and as a Community Board Member, using her position and knowledge to advocate for residents in Randolph.
She has supported Educational, Behavioral Health, and Recovery initiatives that increased access to services. She has been dedicated and hands-on, promoting our services to all residents of the South Shore community. In addition, she has supported the explanation of the organization's social services, education, and public health programs.
About Lamour Clinic
Lamour is a holistic multicultural health clinic that provides services for geriatrics, adults, adolescents, and children. Combining evidence-based behavioral health interventions with in-home and community-based support services provides life-changing mental health care for the community.
Website: www.LamourClinic.org
Chelsea Swift
Rose & Gold Agency
email us here