Criminals in Crypto Beware, Revolt Voyager NFTs Bring Justice for Victims

Voyager Digital (OTCBB:VYGVF)

We have a real opportunity to help shape the future of NFTs and video games where NFT owners, players, shareholders and non-profits can all benefit.”
— Daniel Schneider
MIAMI, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It wasn’t long ago that countless shareholders and customers of Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS: VYGVQ), a large crypto brokerage operating in the United States, became the latest victims of corporate malfeasance and mismanagement. It probably won’t be the last, either.

Satoshi District, a fledgling crypto innovation company based out of Sunny Isles Beach, Florida, was not about to let another company off the hook as easily as New York’s bankruptcy court. Moreover, it was not going to leave Voyager Digital’s shareholders and customers empty-handed either. Satoshi District’s CEO stated, “We needed a solution to a problem that continues to plague the crypto industry. Bad actors take uncalculated risks with other people’s money, offering promises of stability and great returns.”

Schneider further opined, “Believing that shareholders and customers needed an effective way to revolt, I decided that Voyager Digital would be the main target, and any companies that were either involved, directly or indirectly with Voyager Digital, were also likely part of the problem. Hence, the name Revolt Voyager was born.”

Revolt Voyager is a parody based NFT collection of 13 doppelgängers mimicking personalities of individuals playing a direct role in various crypto projects and companies or having made a stance on crypto regulation and innovation. The collection includes characters that may be perceived to be good, bad or somewhere in the middle. More than just an NFT collection, the platform promises to deliver an unprecedented approach to white collar malfeasance and greed by allowing players to fight against their nemeses in an original 180-degree arcade-style boxing video game. The game will deliver many benefits to NFT holders including building and minting revenue-generating assets like arenas and boxing rings.

Thirty percent of Revolt Voyager will be distributed to former and existing retail shareholders of Voyager Digital, and ten percent to non-profit organizations. The company will also distribute up to $20 million in profits over four years to former customers of both Voyager Digital and Celsius. The game promises revenue-generating opportunities for non-profit organizations through its “Fight for a Cause” mode of gameplay. Schneider stated, “We have a real opportunity to help shape the future of NFTs and video games where NFT owners, players, shareholders and non-profits can all benefit.”

Revolt Voyager’s NFT collection hits the Solana Blockchain on November 11. The collection will launch a new available NFT character for mint each Friday, with only 777 unique generative characters being available for each mint. Each mint will cost 7.77 Solana, and anyone who mints on November 11 will receive a second mint free.

More information can be found at RevoltVoyager.com. For media inquiries, please write to connect@revoltvoyager.com. Former and existing shareholders of Voyager Digital and former customers of Voyager Digital and Celsius can find more information regarding the claims process at our Shareholder and Customer Compensation Program.

For more information about Satoshi District LLC, please visit SatoshiDistrict.com.

You just read:

