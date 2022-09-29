New Support for Small Businesses and Entrepreneurs Coming to California

Published: Sep 29, 2022

SACRAMENTO – Supporting economic growth and opportunity, Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the signing of legislation to boost small businesses and encourage employee entrepreneurship.

The bills signed today will:

Codify a 25% small business goal for state procurement and enhance the ability of state agencies to include small and underserved businesses in state contracting.

Provide support for transition of a business to employee ownership.

Allow non-profit theaters and radio stations to sell alcoholic beverages during live events.

Let craft distillers ship directly to consumers.

Establish a grant program to support the performing arts through payroll reimbursements.

Strengthen franchisee protections to level the playing field and combat discrimination.

“California has invested billions of dollars to help small businesses and entrepreneurs achieve their California Dream,” said Governor Newsom. “These new laws build on our efforts to create a more inclusive economy with renewed opportunity for innovation and growth for the country’s largest small business community. I’m thankful for the Legislature’s leadership and support to help the backbone of our economy thrive.”

AB 631 by Assemblymember Richard Bloom (D-Santa Monica) – Alcoholic beverage control: licenses: nonprofit cultural film exhibition companies.

AB 676 by Assemblymember Chris Holden (D-Pasadena) – Franchises.

AB 920 by Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry (D-Winters) – Craft distillers: direct shipping.

AB 2019 by Assemblymember Cottie Petrie-Norris (D-Laguna Beach) – Small business enterprises.

SB 1116 by Senator Anthony Portantino (D-La Cañada Flintridge) – Arts Council: The Performing Arts Equitable Payroll Fund. A signing message can be found here.

SB 1370 by Senator Richard Pan (D-Sacramento) – Alcoholic beverages: licensees.

SB 1407 by Senator Josh Becker (D-Menlo Park) – California Employee Ownership Act.

