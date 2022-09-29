FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

THURSDAY, SEPT. 29, 2022

CONTACT: Daniel Johnson, manager

Robert G. Shaw Piedmont Triad Farmers Market

336-605-9157 ext.201; Daniel.Johnson@ncagr.gov

Chili Championship at Robert G. Shaw Piedmont Triad

Farmers Market canceled due to weather

COLFAX – The Chili Championship planned for Oct. 1 at the Robert G. Shaw Piedmont Triad Farmers Market has been canceled due to the anticipated rains stemming from the remnants of Hurricane Ian.

“We know we are going to have rain, but with the uncertainty of the direction of the storm through the state and the amount of rain we may receive, we felt it was better to cancel this event at this time,” said Daniel Johnson, manager of the Robert G. Shaw Piedmont Triad Farmers Market.



The market is located off Exit 208 on Interstate 40, west of Greensboro. For more about the market, go to https://www.ncagr.gov/markets/facilities/markets/triad/index.htm or follow the market on Facebook and Instagram.

-30-1