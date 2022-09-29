Submit Release
Chili Championship at Robert G. Shaw Piedmont Triad Farmers Market canceled due to weather

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
THURSDAY, SEPT. 29, 2022

CONTACT:

Daniel Johnson, manager
Robert G. Shaw Piedmont Triad Farmers Market
336-605-9157 ext.201; Daniel.Johnson@ncagr.gov

Chili Championship at Robert G. Shaw Piedmont Triad
Farmers Market canceled due to weather

COLFAX – The Chili Championship planned for Oct. 1 at the Robert G. Shaw Piedmont Triad Farmers Market has been canceled due to the anticipated rains stemming from the remnants of Hurricane Ian.

“We know we are going to have rain, but with the uncertainty of the direction of the storm through the state and the amount of rain we may receive, we felt it was better to cancel this event at this time,” said Daniel Johnson, manager of the Robert G. Shaw Piedmont Triad Farmers Market.

The market is located off Exit 208 on Interstate 40, west of Greensboro. For more about the market, go to https://www.ncagr.gov/markets/facilities/markets/triad/index.htm or follow the market on Facebook and Instagram.

-30-1

 

