Berlin Barracks/ DUI Drug, Negligent Operation, Criminal DLS & Arrest Warrants x2
CASE#: 22A3005548
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jacob Fox
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 09/29/2022 at 0748 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: High Street in Plainfield
VIOLATION: DUI Drug, Negligent Operation, Criminal DLS and Arrest on Warrants x2
VEHICLE 1:
OPERATOR 1/ACCUSED: Kaylee Sevene
AGE: 23
SEATBELT: Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marshfield, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 2007
VEHICLE MAKE/MODEL: Dodge/ Caravan
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE 1: Totaled
INJURIES: N/A
VEHICLE 2:
OPERATOR 2: Gordon Maynard
AGE: 64
SEATBELT: Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marshfield, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2019
VEHICLE MAKE/MODEL: Nissan/ Titan
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE 1: Totaled
INJURIES: N/A
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on US Route 2 (also called High Street) near the intersection of Main St in Plainfield, VT. An investigation revealed Sevene drove into the oncoming lane and struck Maynard’s vehicle head on. While speaking with Sevene it was discovered that Sevene had multiple arrest warrants and was exhibiting indicators of impairment. She was subsequently screened and taken into custody for DUI Drug, Negligent Operation and driving with a Criminally Suspended license as well as multiple arrest warrants stemming from prior criminal charges. Sevene was transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing before being brought to the Washington County Courthouse-Criminal Division and released on a citation.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/8/2022
COURT: Washington County Superior Court Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
