Berlin Barracks/ DUI Drug, Negligent Operation, Criminal DLS & Arrest Warrants x2

CASE#: 22A3005548

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jacob Fox

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 09/29/2022 at 0748 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: High Street in Plainfield

VIOLATION: DUI Drug, Negligent Operation, Criminal DLS and Arrest on Warrants x2

VEHICLE 1:

OPERATOR 1/ACCUSED: Kaylee Sevene

AGE: 23

SEATBELT: Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marshfield, Vermont

VEHICLE YEAR: 2007

VEHICLE MAKE/MODEL: Dodge/ Caravan

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE 1: Totaled

INJURIES: N/A

VEHICLE 2:

OPERATOR 2: Gordon Maynard

AGE: 64

SEATBELT: Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marshfield, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE/MODEL: Nissan/ Titan

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE 1: Totaled

INJURIES: N/A

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on US Route 2 (also called High Street) near the intersection of Main St in Plainfield, VT. An investigation revealed Sevene drove into the oncoming lane and struck Maynard’s vehicle head on. While speaking with Sevene it was discovered that Sevene had multiple arrest warrants and was exhibiting indicators of impairment. She was subsequently screened and taken into custody for DUI Drug, Negligent Operation and driving with a Criminally Suspended license as well as multiple arrest warrants stemming from prior criminal charges. Sevene was transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing before being brought to the Washington County Courthouse-Criminal Division and released on a citation.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/8/2022

COURT: Washington County Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

