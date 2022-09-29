Fort Pitt, Fort Duquesne Bridge Inspections Friday Night in Pittsburgh

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing inspection activities on the Fort Pitt and For Duquesne Bridges in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur Friday night, September 30 weather permitting.

Crews from Gannett Fleming will conduct cross girder inspection activities on the Fort Pitt (I-376) and Fort Duquesne (I-279) bridges from 10 p.m. Friday night to 5 a.m. Saturday morning. Single-lane restrictions will occur on both bridges. All ramps and both bridges will remain open during the inspection work.

Please use caution if traveling in this area.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

