State Budget Director Charlie Perusse Awarded Prestigious Gloria Timmer Award

NORTH CAROLINA, September 29 - Raleigh

Sep 29, 2022

State Budget Director Charlie Perusse received the Gloria Timmer Award on September 28 during the 2022 fall meeting of the National Association of State Budget Officers (NASBO). The award is one of the highest honors NASBO can bestow on a budget officer.

“Charlie’s spirit of service and his masterful public management over the course of his career are hard to overstate,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “I can’t imagine a budget director more deserving of this honor.”

The Gloria Timmer Award recognizes significant and positive impact on the financial situation of the award recipient's state. It is not an annual prize and is conferred only when an award candidate demonstrates a significant achievement or a career of accomplishments. Charlie is the first recipient of the award from North Carolina.

The award is named for NASBO Executive Director Gloria Timmer. Ms. Timmer served as NASBO Executive Director 1998-2000, as well as NASBO President 1996-97, and Kansas Budget Director during the 1990s.

“It is a thrill to be recognized with this award. I’ve loved the unique opportunities I’ve had in my career and the knowledge I’ve been able to have a real and positive impact for the people of North Carolina,” said State Budget Director Charlie Perusse.

Charlie Perusse has served the state for 30 years. His second stint as State Budget Director began January 1, 2017, following his appointment by Governor Roy Cooper. Charlie also served six years as Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer for the University of North Carolina System. In his earlier work with the state budget office, he served as State Budget Director for three years and Deputy Director for six years. Charlie also spent eight years in the General Assembly’s Fiscal Research Division, serving three years as budget coordinator for the House of Representatives.

In 2020, Charlie was awarded the Harry Harty Distinguished Performance Management Practice Award from the American Society of Public Administration Center for Accountability and Performance.

Charlie received a master’s degree in Public Administration from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from North Carolina State University.

