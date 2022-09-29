Longboard Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the Cantor Neurology & Psychiatry Conference

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: LBPH), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases, today announced that Kevin Lind, Longboard’s President & CEO, will participate in a panel discussion at the Cantor Neurology & Psychiatry Conference, which is taking place October 6-7, 2022, in San Francisco, CA.



Presentation Details:

Panel Title: Next generation drugs, new targets and innovative approaches for high-unmet need epileptic disorders

Date/Time: October 6, 2022, at 4:20 PM ET (1:20 PM PT) in Track 2

Please note, this presentation will be available to registered conference attendees only. Please reach out to your Cantor representative for additional detail or to arrange a meeting with management.

About Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Longboard is working to advance a portfolio of centrally acting product candidates designed to be highly selective for specific G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs). Longboard’s small molecule product candidates are based on more than 20 years of GPCR research. Longboard is evaluating LP352, an oral, centrally acting 5-hydroxytryptamine 2C (5-HT2C) receptor superagonist, with negligible observed impact on 5-HT2B and 5-HT2A receptor subtypes, in development for the potential treatment of seizures associated with a broad range of developmental and epileptic encephalopathies. Longboard is also evaluating LP659, a centrally acting, sphingosine-1-phosphate (S1P) receptor subtypes 1 and 5 modulator, in development for the potential treatment of multiple neurological diseases, and LP143, a centrally acting, full cannabinoid type 2 receptor (CB2) agonist, in development for the potential treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and disorders.

