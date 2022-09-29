Submit Release
Longboard Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the Cantor Neurology & Psychiatry Conference

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: LBPH), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases, today announced that Kevin Lind, Longboard’s President & CEO, will participate in a panel discussion at the Cantor Neurology & Psychiatry Conference, which is taking place October 6-7, 2022, in San Francisco, CA.

Presentation Details:
Panel Title: Next generation drugs, new targets and innovative approaches for high-unmet need epileptic disorders
Date/Time: October 6, 2022, at 4:20 PM ET (1:20 PM PT) in Track 2
Please note, this presentation will be available to registered conference attendees only. Please reach out to your Cantor representative for additional detail or to arrange a meeting with management.

About Longboard Pharmaceuticals
Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Longboard is working to advance a portfolio of centrally acting product candidates designed to be highly selective for specific G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs). Longboard’s small molecule product candidates are based on more than 20 years of GPCR research. Longboard is evaluating LP352, an oral, centrally acting 5-hydroxytryptamine 2C (5-HT2C) receptor superagonist, with negligible observed impact on 5-HT2B and 5-HT2A receptor subtypes, in development for the potential treatment of seizures associated with a broad range of developmental and epileptic encephalopathies. Longboard is also evaluating LP659, a centrally acting, sphingosine-1-phosphate (S1P) receptor subtypes 1 and 5 modulator, in development for the potential treatment of multiple neurological diseases, and LP143, a centrally acting, full cannabinoid type 2 receptor (CB2) agonist, in development for the potential treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and disorders.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements include statements about Longboard’s participation in the upcoming conference, Longboard’s clinical and preclinical programs, ability to develop and deliver medicines, and focus. For such statements, Longboard claims the protection of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual events or results may differ materially from Longboard’s expectations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated or implied by Longboard’s forward-looking statements are disclosed in Longboard’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These forward-looking statements represent Longboard’s judgment as of the time of this release. Longboard disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as may be required under applicable law.


Corporate Contact:
Megan E. Knight
Head of Investor Relations 
mknight@longboardpharma.com
IR@longboardpharma.com
619.592.9775

