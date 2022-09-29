Iridex Showcases its Non-Incisional Treatments for Glaucoma, Introduces Sweep Management Software, and Hosts 8 Physician Presentations at AAO 2022

/EIN News/ -- MicroPulse® Transscleral Laser Therapy (TLT), continuous-wave transscleral cyclophotocoagulation (CW-TSCPC), and MicroPulse Laser Trabeculoplasty (MLT) are non-incisional treatments that expand ways to manage, preserve, and prolong vision for glaucoma patients.



Sweep Management Software for MicroPulse TLT is now integrated into the Cyclo G6® Glaucoma Laser System, and supports the sweep duration methodology shared by the International MicroPulse TLT Delphi Panel.

Glaucoma, comprehensive and retina surgeons will present best practices using Iridex MicroPulse, Endpoint Management® and continuous-wave laser technologies at our booth #5139.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iridex Corporation (NASDAQ: IRIX), a provider of innovative ophthalmic laser-based medical products for the treatment of glaucoma and retinal diseases, will showcase non-incisional glaucoma treatments, introduce its Sweep Management Software, and host 8 physician presentations at the 2022 American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) annual meeting in Chicago, September 30 – October 3.

MicroPulse Transscleral Laser Therapy (TLT) & Sweep Management Software

MicroPulse TLT is a versatile, non-incisional and repeatable procedure for the treatment of glaucoma performed with the Iridex Cyclo G6® Laser System and MicroPulse P3® Delivery Device. The Cyclo G6 now provides Sweep Management Software, which empowers surgeons to customize each MicroPulse TLT treatment to achieve optimal results for a wide range of glaucoma patients. Surgeons set the power, the sweep duration, and the number of sweeps in a specific treatment desired for each patient. Additionally, new audible tones help the physician meter their sweep speed to aid accurate dosing and clinical results. Syril Dorairaj, MD, Professor of Ophthalmology, Jacksonville, FL comments, “The Sweep Management Software aids our ability to deliver the desired dosing, and improves our confidence in this valuable treatment tool.”

MicroPulse TLT can reduce intraocular pressure (IOP) as much as 25% to 45% for a wide range of glaucoma types and severities, as reported in peer-reviewed literature. It can be used as a stand-alone therapy or in combination with cataract/MIGS cases or prior to incisional procedures. MicroPulse TLT reimbursement is covered by CPT code 66710.

“MicroPulse TLT is a powerful tool that can help us to preserve our patients‘ vision as they progress through their glaucoma journey,” says Brian Jerkins, MD, Hamilton Eye Institute, University of Tennessee Health Science Center in Memphis, TN.

Continuous-wave Transscleral Cyclophotocoagulation (CW-TSCPC)

CW-TSCPC, is performed with the Cyclo G6 using the G-Probe® and G-Probe Illuminate® delivery devices. CW-TSCPC offers a cost-effective combination of safety, efficacy, and ease of use in a non-incisional approach to glaucoma care. Extensive clinical literature supports CW-TSCPC as a highly effective and durable therapy typically used for later-stage glaucoma when an immediate and major IOP reduction is needed.

“Recovery with continuous wave TSCPC is much more rapid and the postoperative care much less involved than with someone who has had an incisional glaucoma case in a surgical center,” said Mahmoud A. Khaimi, MD, Clinical Professor, James P. Luton, MD Endowed Chair in Ophthalmology; Glaucoma Fellowship Director, Dean McGee Eye Institute.

MicroPulse Laser Trabeculoplasty (MLT)

Iridex provides several laser platforms that support MLT, an easy to perform, safe and effective treatment option prior to, or as an adjunct to, topical medication. MLT addresses concerns of patient compliance with medical therapy, reduces patient costs, and avoids side effects associated with medications.

“MLT is both safe and durable. This therapy can be considered a first-line treatment for glaucoma patients, as well as patients who haven’t seen significant effects from medications,” said Ike Ahmed, MD, FRCSC, Professor, John Moran Eye Center, University of Utah.

Iridex’ laser systems for MLT are ideal for a multispecialty practice as they also can be used to treat retinal disorders in MicroPulse and continuous-wave treatment modes.

“We are excited to showcase our non-incisional laser treatment technologies that offer surgeons safe and effective options to manage their patients’ glaucoma and retinal care,” said David I. Bruce, President and CEO of Iridex. “Our Sweep Management Software is the latest upgrade to our Cyclo G6 laser which guides physicians through the MicroPulse TLT treatment procedure. Additionally, our Iridex Academy focuses on advanced peer-to-peer training to help surgeons optimize their MicroPulse TLT patient outcomes.”

Physician Presentations

Expert surgeons will be at our booth #5139 to share their experience and treatment pearls using Iridex’ technologies for the treatment of glaucoma and retinal disorders. Click to view the schedule.

About Iridex

Iridex is a worldwide leader in developing innovative and versatile laser-based medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. The Company’s proprietary MicroPulse® technology delivers a differentiated treatment that provides safe, effective, and proven therapy for targeted sight-threatening eye conditions. Iridex’ products treat glaucoma, diabetic macular edema, and other retinal diseases. Iridex products are sold in the United States and Germany through a direct sales force and in more than 100 countries through a network of independent distributors. For more information, visit www.iridex.com .

