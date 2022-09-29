“Joint Meeting on Prevention and Suppression of Financial Crimes” for Gaming Sector organized by GIF

MACAU, September 29 - In response to complex and ever-changing financial crime transactions, the Financial Intelligence Office (GIF) persists to attach great importance to connecting with various domestic sectors and exchanging expertise. GIF remains committed to cooperate and communicate with the gaming sector, and has established a cooperation mechanism in the form of Public Private Partnership. Through the “Joint Meeting on Prevention and Suppression of Financial Crimes”, GIF and the gaming sector collaboratively discussed the AML/CFT risk prevention measures in Macao, so as to jointly prevent and combat financial crimes.

The “Joint Meeting on Prevention and Suppression of Financial Crimes” for the gaming sector was held on 28th September 2022 via online platform, with a total of around 60 participants. The meeting invited representatives of all casino concessionaires and sub-concessionaires in Macao. Participants included the compliance officers and personnel from compliance departments, Director Chu Un I, Deputy Director Fong Iun Kei, Functional Chief Fong Iek Lou, Functional Chief Vong Man Ieng and other representatives from GIF, and the representatives of the Compliance and Financial Audit Department of the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau (DICJ). During the meeting, the representatives from GIF narrated and summarized the statistical data and trend of suspicious transaction reports in Macao to the audience. Typologies and characteristics of suspicious transaction reports associated with the gaming sector were also covered in the discussion.

Since the gaming sector is one of the important industries in Macao, it is particularly crucial to raise awareness of the sector against illegal activities such as money laundering and terrorist financing, in order to promote the sustainable development of the gaming sector. The meeting aims to raise awareness of the gaming sector on money laundering and terrorist financing crimes, and to strengthen their ability to identify suspicious transactions. GIF will spare no effort to build and maintain an effective public private partnership so that all parties can work together to contribute to a better AML/CFT regime in Macao.