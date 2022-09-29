Tickets for WTT Champions Macao 2022 presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group on sale starting 30 September

MACAU, September 29 - WTT Champions Macao 2022 presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group, organized by the Sports Bureau of the Macao SAR Government and World Table Tennis (WTT) and co-organized by the Macau Table Tennis General Association, will be held at Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion from 19 to 23 October 2022. The event will feature world’s top players who will showcase their spectacular skills to residents and tourists alike as they engage in a series of breath-taking matches.

Galaxy Entertainment Group as the presenting partner

A press conference was held today (29 September), during which the organizers introduced the details and ticketing information for the event and announced Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG) as the presenting partner, and a cheque presentation ceremony was held between the Sports Bureau and GEG. The press conference was attended by Mr. Pun Weng Kun, President of the Sports Bureau; Mr. Francis Lui, Deputy Chairman of GEG; Mr. Buddy Lam, Senior Vice President of Corporate Office of GEG; Mr. João Ma Chi Tat, Chairman of the Macau Table Tennis General Association; and Mr. Allen Lau and Ms. Christine Lam, Vice Presidents of the Sports Bureau; among others.

In his speech, Mr. Pun Weng Kun noted that the WTT Champions Macao 2021 China Stars not only received support from the Macao residents, but also propelled the development of sports tourism in the city. He also announced that GEG will once again serve as the presenting partner of the WTT Champions Macao this year continuing on from 2020 and 2021. He thanked GEG for constantly supporting sports development in Macao, and hopes that the collaboration between both parties can contribute to the development of different industries using sports as a platform.

World-leading players to compete in Macao

The WTT Champions Macao 2022 presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group will be held at Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion from 19 to 23 October 2022. The event will feature 32 top male players in men's singles and 32 top female players in women's singles; the preliminary line-up includes: Fan Zhendong, Ma Long, Sun Yingsha and Chen Meng from China; Tomokazu Harimoto and Mima Ito from Japan; Truls Möregårdh from Sweden; Hugo Calderano from Brazil; and Adriana Díaz from Puerto Rico. The first two days (19 and 20 October) will feature the Round of 32 matches for both categories. The Round of 16 matches will be held on 21 October. Quarterfinals and semifinals will be held on 22 October, and the finals of the men's and women's singles will take place on 23 October.

Ticket sales to start from 10 a.m. on 30 September

Matches from 19 to 22 October will be divided into two sessions: the first session from 10 a.m. to 4:40 p.m. and the second session from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., whereas the finals on 23 October will start at 6 p.m. Both standard and courtside VIP tickets for the matches are available and will be on sale starting 10 a.m. on 30 September. Members of the public can buy tickets in advance at MacauTicket.com, by telephone or at Kong Seng outlets and Mainland sales offices, or at the Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion from 19 to 23 October. Tickets to each session are priced between MOP200 and MOP800, depending on the different match dates and seats. Free seating applies to all tickets and each person can purchase a maximum of 4 tickets per session.

Ticket prices are as follows:

Matches 19/10 Wed 20/10 Thu 21/10 Fri 22/10 Sat 23/10 Sun Standard ticket (Free seating) (MOP) Session 1 (10:00-16:40) 200.00 200.00 200.00 300.00 400.00 From 18:00 to finish Session 2 (18:30-22:30) 200.00 200.00 200.00 300.00 Courtside VIP ticket (Free seating) (MOP) Session 1 (10:00-16:40) 400.00 400.00 400.00 600.00 800.00 From 18:00 to finish Session 2 (18:30-22:30) 400.00 400.00 400.00 600.00

Ticket discounts available for standard tickets on specific dates

Ticket discounts are offered for standard tickets for 19-22 October. A 15% discount is available for purchases of four or more tickets for the same day, and a 20% discount for purchases of four or more standard tickets for different dates. Holders of a full-time Macao Student Card and Macao residents aged 65 or above can enjoy a 50% discount for standard tickets to the first session of matches held between 19 and 22 October, with each person limited to one discounted ticket per day. The concession is valid while tickets last and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer. A valid Macao Student Card or identity document must be presented upon entry, otherwise the full ticket price will apply. The ‘Electronic Consumption Benefits Scheme’ is not applicable to ticket purchases for this event.

To ensure that the event can be carried out under safe conditions, anti-epidemic measures will be implemented during the event as required by the Macao SAR Government. All spectators must undergo body temperature checks, scan venue code, present Macao Health Code and wear face masks upon entering the venue. Courtside VIP ticket holders are required to undergo self-arranged nucleic acid tests and present a valid 48-hour negative test result when entering the venue. The organizers will continue to closely monitor the status of the epidemic and make arrangements for epidemic prevention during the event according to the relevant guidelines issued by the Health Bureau.

For details, please visit the event’s website https://wttmacao.sport.gov.mo or the World Table Tennis website worldtabletennis.com, or follow the ‘Macao Major Sporting Events’ Facebook page, ‘澳門體育’ (Macao Sports) WeChat public account and ‘澳門特區體育局’ (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.