MACAU, September 29 - The 13th International Infrastructure Investment and Construction Forum yields fruitful result, with 19 co-operation agreements signed, involving US$15 billion investment

The 13th International Infrastructure Investment and Construction Forum (IIICF), jointly organised by the China International Contractors Association and the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM), concluded today (29 September). A total of two keynote forums, eight parallel forums and 210 business meetings were held during the forum, resulting in 19 co-operation agreements signed, involving around US$15 billion, an increase of 550% over the previous edition, helping to promote the synergistic development of industries and boost the global economy.

Gratifying growth in number of agreements signed and contract value, boosting confidence in the market

During the Forum, 19 co-operation agreements were signed, involving about US$15 billion, an increase of 550% over the previous edition. The agreements cover areas such as housing and construction, power engineering, new energy, mineral resources and industrial park development in Latin American countries, Portuguese-speaking countries, South East Asian countries and the Macao region.

Two core issues: green and sustainable development. Over 150 guests shared their insights

Chairman of the China International Contractors Association Fang Qiuchen concluded that green and sustainable development was the core issue of this year’s Forum and that a number of parallel forums and special events were organised to guide enterprises to go after a green and sustainable development. The concept received positive responses from all parties.

Over 1,300 participants from more than 600 institutions attended this year’s IIICF in person, and more than 690,000 people participated in the opening ceremony and the keynote forums through live streaming. At the Forum, 157 guest speakers presented their views on promoting and facilitating international co-operation, and showed their cutting-edge achievements and experiences in financial innovation, green development, risk management, smart city and digital transformation, jointly promoting sustainable and high-quality development of the industry.

Fruitful achievements pushing industries forward to have synergistic development

Acting President of the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute Vincent U concluded the event with three “new” – new achievements, new practices, and new opportunities. He said this year’s IIICF saw a considerable increase in the number and value of agreements signed, demonstrating Macao’s role as a platform and boosting market confidence.

Macao SMEs seize the opportunity to connect with the large infrastructure sector in the Mainland

A participating Macao construction company said that it was difficult to get in touch with the Mainland’s top 500 companies on ordinary occasions, and that the Forum provided them with an opportunity to meet with those companies and partake in the development of construction in Macao. They hope that there would be more similar events in the future.

A participating Macao finance lease company mentioned that financial leasing is an integral part of the infrastructure sector and that it was, therefore, essential to explore matching and meeting opportunities. They endorsed IPIM’s role as a bridge connecting Macao enterprises and Mainland exhibitors by organising networking sessions.

A participating Macao financial enterprise remarked that Macao’s MICE industry is well equipped and that the IIICF provides a platform for the industry to exchange ideas, assists Macao’s traders in “going global” and boosts Macao’s economy.