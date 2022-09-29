Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Informs Investors of Class Action Against Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (CNTA)

The Class: Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP informs investors that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc CNTA American Depository Shares (ADS) pursuant to the Company's May 28, 2021, initial public offering ("IPO") and/or between May 28, 2021 and June 1, 2022. Centessa is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that purports to discover, develop, and deliver medicines to patients. The Company's development pipeline includes, among other products, lixivaptan, in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease ("ADPKD"), and ZF874, which is in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of A1AT deficiency ("AATD").

What is this Case About: Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (CNTA) Made False and Misleading Statements Regarding its Product Candidates in Connection with its IPO

According to the complaint, Centessa conducted its IPO in May 2021, offering shares at $20 per ADS for proceeds of $306.9 million. In both the Offering Documents and throughout the class period, defendants failed to disclose that: (i) lixivaptan was less safe than Defendants had represented; (ii) Defendants overstated lixivaptan's clinical and commercial prospects; (iii) ZF874 was less safe than Defendants had represented; and (iv) defendants overstated ZF874's clinical and commercial prospects while downplaying the drug's safety issues.

On November 1, 2021, Centessa issued a press release announcing results from the Phase 1 study evaluating ZF874 in treating AATD, including, among other results, potential safety issues related to increases in liver enzymes alanine aminotransferase ("ALT") and aspartate aminotransferase ("AST") in one of the study subjects. On this news, Centessa's ADS price fell $3.19 per share, or 18.55%, to close at $14.01 per share on November 1, 2021.

On June 2, 2022, Centessa announced "it has made the strategic decision to discontinue development of lixivaptan for [ADPKD,]" citing "a recent observation of [ALT] and [AST] elevations in one subject" from a Phase 3 study of lixivaptan that was designed to assess liver and non-liver safety in certain subjects. On this news, Centessa's ADS price fell $1.25 per share, or 27.78%, to close at $3.25 per share on June 2, 2022.

Then, on August 10, 2022, Centessa issued a press release "announc[ing] its decision to discontinue development of ZF874 following a recent report of an adverse event (AE) involving elevated liver enzymes (AST/ALT) in a . . . subject dosed with 5 mg/kg BID of ZF874 in the Phase 1 study." Centessa stated that "[b]ased on the results observed to date, the Company concluded that ZF874 was unlikely to achieve the desired target product profile." On this news, Centessa's ADS price fell $0.26 per share, or 5.19%, to close at $4.75 per share on August 10, 2022, representing a total decline of 76.25% from the $20.00 per ADS Offering price.

