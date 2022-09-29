Submit Release
Apply now for 2022 MARKETPLACE Governor’s Awards

Diverse businesses to be honored at Dec. 6 event

MADISON, WI. SEPT. 29, 2022 – The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) is seeking nominations for the 2022 MARKETPLACE Governor’s Awards, which will be presented in-person Dec. 6 at the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee. The awards recognize outstanding Wisconsin businesses owned by minorities, women and service-disabled veterans.

The nomination deadline is Oct. 12. The online nomination form can be found at: https://www.marketplacewisconsin.com/awards/.

“MARKETPLACE is a wonderful way for diverse businesses to make the connections with government and corporate buyers that are needed for these businesses to thrive,” said Missy Hughes, secretary and CEO of WEDC. “These awards recognize the very best among Wisconsin’s businesses.”

This year’s award categories include: Outstanding Small & Large Business of the Year, CEO of the Year, Best Workplace, Thought Leadership Excellence, and Diverse Business Champion of the Year. These awards will recognize established businesses that have demonstrated the capacity to grow over the past five years and have plans for continued expansion.

Award finalists receive full conference passes to MARKETPLACE 2022, as well as discounts on optional exhibit booth space. Finalists will also benefit from company profiles in the conference program booklet and on the conference website.

The MARKETPLACE 2022 awards are open to Wisconsin-based companies that have been certified as a Minority-Owned Business Enterprise, Disadvantaged Business Enterprise, Woman-Owned Business Enterprise or Disabled Veteran-Owned Business Enterprise by the state of Wisconsin or equivalent programs listed on the nomination form.

MARKETPLACE top award winners in the past five years are not eligible for a 2022 award. Previous runner-up finalists are strongly encouraged to re-apply.

MARKETPLACE 2022 is the premier business capacity-building conference that connects business owners from across Wisconsin seeking to do business with state, federal and local governments as well as the private sector. The conference provides the opportunity for established minority-, woman-, veteran- and LGBTQ+-owned businesses and small businesses to learn from and connect with resource providers, government representatives, corporate buyers and business professionals to lay a foundation for new partnerships and business opportunities.

MARKETPLACE is followed on Dec. 7 by The Contracting Academy, which will be held virtually. More information about the academy can be found here: https://wicontractingacademy.org/future-tca-events/.

For the past 41 years, the conference has provided opportunities for businesses to meet with potential buyers, identify funding sources, connect with business assistance and network.

Winners will be honored at the awards luncheon on Dec. 6.

To learn more about conference, visit MarketplaceWisconsin.com.

