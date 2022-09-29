Paving at Pupukea for Kamehameha Highway Rehabilitation to continue from Friday, Sept. 30

Main, News Posted on Sep 29, 2022 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) will continue paving in Pupukea for the Kamehameha Highway Rehabilitation, Vicinity of Kapuhi Street to Dairy Road.

Work this week, Sept. 26-30, was anticipated to be the last full week of paving in the near term; however, the crew will continue paving Kamehameha Highway between the Sunset Beach Recreation Center to Puula Road next week until further notice.

Concrete work, including electrical trenching at the Kamehameha Highway and Pupukea Road intersection, is anticipated and will be announced when scheduled.

HDOT’s weekly roadwork list for the upcoming week is published every Friday at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/. All roadwork is weather permitting.

