Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,362 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 256,941 in the last 365 days.

Paving at Pupukea for Kamehameha Highway Rehabilitation to continue from Friday, Sept. 30

Posted on Sep 29, 2022 in Highways News, Main, News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) will continue paving in Pupukea for the Kamehameha Highway Rehabilitation, Vicinity of Kapuhi Street to Dairy Road.

Work this week, Sept. 26-30, was anticipated to be the last full week of paving in the near term; however, the crew will continue paving Kamehameha Highway between the Sunset Beach Recreation Center to Puula Road next week until further notice.

Concrete work, including electrical trenching at the Kamehameha Highway and Pupukea Road intersection, is anticipated and will be announced when scheduled.

HDOT’s weekly roadwork list for the upcoming week is published every Friday at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/. All roadwork is weather permitting.

###

You just read:

Paving at Pupukea for Kamehameha Highway Rehabilitation to continue from Friday, Sept. 30

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.