Marietta, GA, September 29, 2022 – The Chai Box announced a recall of 16 oz glass bottles Chai Concentrate Mix, UPC 7 93611 81925 2 and 64 oz plastic bottles of Chai Concentrate Mix UPC 7 93611 81926 9 and 16 oz glass bottles Unsweetened Chai Concentrate Mix, UPC 793611819252 and 64 oz plastic bottles of Unsweetened Chai Concentrate Mix UPC 793611819269 due to potential under-processing which may lead to Clostridium botulinum contamination. These deviations were part of the commercial sterilization process and could result in contamination by spoilage organisms or pathogens, which could lead to life-threatening illness if consumed. No other production codes or products are affected by this recall.

It is important to note that there have been no reports of illness associated with this product to date.

The products subject to recall are 16 oz glass bottles and 64 oz plastic bottles with Best By dates between 09/22/2022 and 03/16/2023. Please see that attached photos for ease of identification of the products.

We were notified of the problem during a process review by the Georgia Department of Agriculture. The products were shipped nationwide to consumers, retailers and wholesalers. Some product was also shipped to two consumers in Canada. Product is available online and via retail and wholesale facilities.

The Best By date is either etched on the bottles or on a sticker is located on the bottom or side of the bottles. If consumers have any product with the indicated “Best By” dates, they should return it to the place of purchase for a full refund or exchange. Consumers with questions may contact the company by calling 844-242-4269, Monday-Friday, 9:00 am – 5:00 pm Eastern Time or by emailing at recall@thechaibox.com.