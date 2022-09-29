Liber8 Proxy Announces New Operating System with Anti Detect and Unlimited Residential Proxy
The Best Proxy provider Liber8 Proxy Announces New Cloud-Based Operating System with Anti Detect, Virtual Machines and Unlimited Worldwide Residential Proxy
This new system is considered a new scientific breakthrough in the world of information security because such a system is impossible to identify with the current technology”SILICON VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently Liber8 Proxy announced a new modified operating system called Liber8 Pro with unlimited residential proxy and anti-detect system
The new modified operating system comes on a cloud, allowing members to connect to the system through the remote desktop or VNC.
What is Liber8 Pro?
Liber8 Pro is a cloud-based modified operating system that lets you create virtual machine profiles to mask computers. Instead of using physical devices, Liber8 Pro uses physical device simulation with the ability to create a proxy for each one.
With Liber8 Proxy, you can create separate virtual machines with completely different computer components. This lets you keep your real PC parameters private from websites when you browse. The websites will only be able to read the virtual machine profile you created. Furthermore, cookies, cache, etc, will be stored separately for each profile.
What is the difference between Liber8 Pro and the AntiDetect programs?
Antidetect programs depend only on creating a profile for each browser and separating them from each other and giving them different computer components to get different fingerprint values in the end.
But there are many flaws in these programs, including that, for example, there are always some leaks, and therefore the site will recognize you in the end, and may even get the real IP as well.
In addition, these programs work only for browsing the web, for example, you cannot install a program or a game on your computer and use the AntiDetect program with it because it is for web browser only.
While in Liber8 Pro the system will be completely changed and language files are also placed to suit each proxy according to the country, time zone, GPS Location spoof, MAC Address, browsers user agents, RAM, CPU, Webrtc Spoof, Canvas Spoof, Local IP, Subnet, DNS, Fonts, Web GL, Cross-origin login, The picture with the news shows all the values that can be changed.
In addition, of course, to the original service provided by the site, which is Unlimited Worldwide Residential Proxy.
So, each virtual device will get its profile and residential proxy, compatible with device components such as language, fonts, timezone, etc.
Computer Scientists say "This new system is considered a new scientific breakthrough in the world of information security because such a system is impossible to identify with the current technology"
