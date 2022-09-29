Senate President Scutari’s Statement on the Swearing-In of Senator Burgess

Trenton – Senate President Nick Scutari issued the following statement on the swearing-in of Senator Renee Burgess to serve as the New Jersey Senator for the 28th Legislative District:

“I welcome Renee Burgess to the New Jersey Senate. Senator Burgess brings a wealth of experience in the public and private sectors and possesses an understanding of government from her service in elected and appointed positions. She has deep roots in her community and a record of accomplishment in local government. She will be a strong advocate for the residents of the 28th District and a valued member of the Senate Democratic Majority as we continue our work to advance the priorities of the people of New Jersey.”

Senator Burgess will serve on the Senate Community and Urban Affairs Committee and the Senate Health, Human Services and Senior Citizens Committee, Senate President Scutari said. She has also been appointed to the Joint Committee on Housing Affordability, the Joint Committee on the Public Schools, and the Joint Committee on Economic Justice and Equal Employment Opportunities.