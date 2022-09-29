Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,353 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 256,865 in the last 365 days.

Senate President Scutari’s Statement on the Swearing-In of Senator Burgess

Trenton – Senate President Nick Scutari issued the following statement on the swearing-in of Senator Renee Burgess to serve as the New Jersey Senator for the 28th Legislative District:

 

“I welcome Renee Burgess to the New Jersey Senate. Senator Burgess brings a wealth of experience in the public and private sectors and possesses an understanding of government from her service in elected and appointed positions. She has deep roots in her community and a record of accomplishment in local government. She will be a strong advocate for the residents of the 28th District and a valued member of the Senate Democratic Majority as we continue our work to advance the priorities of the people of New Jersey.”

 

###

 

Senator Burgess will serve on the Senate Community and Urban Affairs Committee and the Senate Health, Human Services and Senior Citizens Committee, Senate President Scutari said. She has also been appointed to the Joint Committee on Housing Affordability, the Joint Committee on the Public Schools, and the Joint Committee on Economic Justice and Equal Employment Opportunities.

You just read:

Senate President Scutari’s Statement on the Swearing-In of Senator Burgess

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.