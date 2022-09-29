Shumock’s fifth novel in the Letter Series – The Last Parade is All Set to Make Headlines This Year.
FOLEY, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Phenix City, AL, September 23rd, 2022: Joe Shumock announces the launch of his new book, The Parade, which is also the fifth edition in The Letter Series. Previously launched editions include The Letter to Die for, The Lost Letter, Letter from The Dark, and Sacrifice of the Lambs. The four editions have been very successful, and the fifth has already started to create buzz among Joe Shumock’s fans and thriller-suspense novel enthusiasts.
In this novel, Joe takes readers on a journey that deals with the thrill of government espionage and conspiracies that will define the future of America. The story revolves around a US senator and Joint Chiefs of Staff. They are plotting a military takeover against the recently elected president and seeking to replace him with one of his own. The story indeed has a gripping plot, and given the massive success of his previous four editions, The Parade will impress millions of Joe Shumock fans.
Joe was raised in South Alabama and is the youngest of six siblings. He is mainly recognized for his fiction work but has also worked in other genres. Joe has also written other stories, such as a children’s chapter book, Briana and the Dog, and a bible story, a novelette titled The Shepherds Crook.
All the mystery and suspense fans looking for a new and exciting writer to follow should know Joe Shumock is the one. His writing has everything, new stories, new characters, and new problems. From New Orleans to Washington and Prague, Shumock’s characters are confronted with exciting situations.
